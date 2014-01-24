论剑达沃斯 Dovos 2014
2014年1月22日，为期4天的第44届达沃斯世界经济论坛年会在瑞士达沃斯拉开帷幕。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
本次世界经济论坛年会以“重塑世界：对社会、政治和商业的影响”为主题汇聚全球各路精英，共同探讨重塑世界格局、实现可持续发展的良策。(一名安保人员在会展附近巡逻。) REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
作为观察世界经济的风向标，世界经济论坛年会一直善于准确把握世界经济形势，并对全球性趋势作出前瞻性判断。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
来自近100个国家和地区约2500余名政、商、学界精英，在达沃斯展开一场又一场把脉时局的“头脑风暴”。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
达沃斯小镇位于在瑞士东南部的阿尔卑斯山谷，拥有“欧洲最大的高山滑雪场”，因是世界经济论坛冬季年会的举办地而闻名遐迩。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
伊朗总统鲁哈尼(Hassan Rouhani)是最近10年来首名参加达沃斯论坛的伊朗领导人。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
美国国务卿克里(John Kerry)乘坐直升机抵达达沃斯。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron
国际货币基金组织(IMF)主席拉加德(Christine Lagarde)。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
韩国总统朴槿惠发表题为“用企业家精神、教育和就业重塑世界”的主旨演讲。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
日本首相安倍晋三在演讲中为其参拜靖国神社的行为进行辩护，并抨击了中国的军备建设。中日间的紧张关系成为达沃斯世界经济论坛年会周三会场的焦点。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
以色列总理内塔尼亚胡(Benjamin Netanyahu)发表《以色列的经济和政治展望》主题演讲。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
澳大利亚总理托尼·阿博特(Tony Abbott)。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
墨西哥总统恩里克·培尼亚·涅托(Enrique Pena Nieto)。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
瑞典首相赖因费尔特(Fredrik Reinfeldt)。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
比利时国王菲利普与王后出席会议。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
尼日利亚总统乔纳森(Goodluck Jonathan)。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
瑞士总统迪迪尔·布尔克哈尔德(Didier Burkhalter)。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
中国社会科学院院长王伟光。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
雅虎CEO玛丽莎·梅耶尔(Marissa Mayer)。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
SOHO中国创始人张欣。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
下一个
香港楼价负担比率全球最重 HK Housing Affordability
(Reuters) - 根据市场研究机构Demographia最新公布的2014年度国际房价负担能力报告，香港连续四年居于房价最难负担城市之首，且相关指数中位倍数也是该项调查历来最高。
本周中国区精选(12月13日-12月20日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -
印度女性如何防止性侵 Woman in India
(Reuters) - 2014年1月15日，一名51岁的丹麦女游客称在印度新德里旅游中心区遭到抢劫与轮奸，将舆论再次聚焦在印度频繁发生的性暴力事件上。
星光璀璨金球奖 Golden Globe Awards 2014
(Reuters) - 第71届美国电影电视金球奖颁奖典礼揭晓，《美国骗局》获得音乐/喜剧类最佳电影、女主角及女配角等三项大奖，成为当晚最大赢家。
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.