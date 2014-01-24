版本:
中国
论剑达沃斯 Dovos 2014

2014年1月22日，为期4天的第44届达沃斯世界经济论坛年会在瑞士达沃斯拉开帷幕。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

本次世界经济论坛年会以“重塑世界：对社会、政治和商业的影响”为主题汇聚全球各路精英，共同探讨重塑世界格局、实现可持续发展的良策。(一名安保人员在会展附近巡逻。) REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

作为观察世界经济的风向标，世界经济论坛年会一直善于准确把握世界经济形势，并对全球性趋势作出前瞻性判断。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

来自近100个国家和地区约2500余名政、商、学界精英，在达沃斯展开一场又一场把脉时局的“头脑风暴”。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

达沃斯小镇位于在瑞士东南部的阿尔卑斯山谷，拥有“欧洲最大的高山滑雪场”，因是世界经济论坛冬季年会的举办地而闻名遐迩。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

伊朗总统鲁哈尼(Hassan Rouhani)是最近10年来首名参加达沃斯论坛的伊朗领导人。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

美国国务卿克里(John Kerry)乘坐直升机抵达达沃斯。 REUTERS/Gary Cameron

国际货币基金组织(IMF)主席拉加德(Christine Lagarde)。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

韩国总统朴槿惠发表题为“用企业家精神、教育和就业重塑世界”的主旨演讲。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

日本首相安倍晋三在演讲中为其参拜靖国神社的行为进行辩护，并抨击了中国的军备建设。中日间的紧张关系成为达沃斯世界经济论坛年会周三会场的焦点。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

以色列总理内塔尼亚胡(Benjamin Netanyahu)发表《以色列的经济和政治展望》主题演讲。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

澳大利亚总理托尼·阿博特(Tony Abbott)。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

墨西哥总统恩里克·培尼亚·涅托(Enrique Pena Nieto)。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

瑞典首相赖因费尔特(Fredrik Reinfeldt)。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

比利时国王菲利普与王后出席会议。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

尼日利亚总统乔纳森(Goodluck Jonathan)。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

瑞士总统迪迪尔·布尔克哈尔德(Didier Burkhalter)。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

中国社会科学院院长王伟光。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

雅虎CEO玛丽莎·梅耶尔(Marissa Mayer)。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

SOHO中国创始人张欣。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐