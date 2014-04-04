去韩国 考驾照 South Korea Drivers Licenses
中国游客喜欢韩国流行乐、韩剧、韩国化妆品及时装，如今去韩国考驾照也成了他们不可或缺的活动之一。(2014年3月27日，韩国始兴，中国人学驾照期间休息。)REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
在中国，学车者可能要等上一年时间才能拿到驾照，而且驾校学车考取驾照的费用高昂，是韩国相关费用420美元的两倍。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
韩国放宽了汽车驾照考取规则，将学车时间削减至13个小时，当中包括六小时的驾驶时间。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
在韩国官方指定的驾校，仅需一周就能拿到驾照。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
学员甚至可以在屋顶轨道进行驾驶考试，但这也意味着他们鲜有接触实际交通的经验。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
过去三年，已有近7万中国公民持有韩国驾照。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
学员听老师用韩语授课，中国学员注视显示中文模拟试题的电视屏幕。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
拿到韩国驾照后，回中国只要通过交规考试就能换成国内驾照。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
首尔郊区的一家驾校业务繁忙，一个月报名学车的中国人大约有200人。(中国学员填写报名表格。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
一名来自山东女学员在拿到驾照后表示，推荐朋友来韩国考取驾照。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
