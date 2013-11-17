版本:
中国
2013年 11月 17日 星期日 11:02 BJT

迪拜精彩飞行秀 Dubai Airshow

The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

2013年 11月 17日 星期日
The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
迪拜精彩飞行秀 Dubai Airshow

迪拜精彩飞行秀 Dubai Airshow
