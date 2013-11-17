迪拜精彩飞行秀 Dubai Airshow
The Red Arrows Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team performs during the Dubai Airshow November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carmore
下一个
魅力女性颁奖礼 Glamour Women of the Year
(Reuters) - 时尚杂志《魅力》2013年度魅力女性颁奖礼在纽约举行。
本周中国区精选(11月8日-15日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦11月8日至11月15日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.