印象迪拜 Dubai
阿联酋港口城市——迪拜，素有“沙漠中的天堂”美誉。(2013年1月19日，亚特兰蒂斯度假酒店。)REUTERS/Mohammed Omar
迪拜是阿联酋第二大酋长国，面积为3,885平方公里，占阿联酋总面积的5%。(2012年2月7日，迪拜码头附近的骆驼。) REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
迪拜的经济实力在阿联酋也排名第二，阿联酋约70%的非石油贸易集中在迪拜。(2014年3月15日，游客在迪拜购物中心的人工湖上划船。) REUTERS/Ahmed
迪拜被称为阿联酋的“贸易之都”，也是整个中东地区的转口贸易中心。(2010年5月3日，游客拍摄迪拜塔。)REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
迪拜拥有世界上第一家七星级酒店、全球最大的购物中心、世界最大的室内滑雪场。(摄于2008年11月4日)REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh/Files
帆船酒店是迪拜的标志性建筑，透过所有客房的落地窗，都可以饱览波斯湾美景和植被覆盖的人工棕榈岛。(2010年1月1日，新年烟花汇演照亮帆船酒店。) REUTERS/Mosab Omar
迪拜最为著名的是填海造豪宅工程，其中棕榈树形状的棕榈岛是由三座人工岛组成。(摄于2009年12月21日)REUTERS/Matthias Seifert
晨雾中的迪拜码头。该码头是世界上最大的人工码头，也是世界上最大的滨水地区总体开发规划之一。(摄于2007年11月21日) REUTERS/Steve Crisp
“世界岛”是一个由300个岛屿组成的人工群岛，按照世界地图的形状建设，位于迪拜海岸附近4英里处。(2012年1月7日) REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
迪拜海滨的“赤潮”景观。(摄于2009年4月7日) REUTERS/Matthias Seifert
2013年10月25日，一个男孩在迪拜海边游泳。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
2013年5月12日，迪拜病铸咖啡屋内的情侣。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
2011年9月24日，妇女们在投票站为议会选举投票。 REUTERS/Abdullah Salem
2010年3月27日，迪拜赛马世界杯上的表演者。 REUTERS/Caren Firouz
2010年1月4日，游客在迪拜塔观景台上俯瞰迪拜全景。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
2007年12月13日，德国选手参加迪拜高尔夫大师赛。REUTERS/Steve Crisp
2007年4月10日，游客体验骑骆驼。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
2005年12月7日，一名投资者注视迪拜证交所的股价牌。 REUTERS/Tamara Abdul Hadi
