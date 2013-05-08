版本:
迪拜的豪华警车 Dubai's Exotic Police Cars

阿联酋迪拜的警车中包括奔驰、阿斯顿马丁以及兰博基尼等豪车，非常夺人眼球。有媒体评论称，在这个有无数豪车的城市，警察追赶驾驶超级跑车的嫌犯时，普通警车可能达不到标准。(2013年5月6日，阿拉伯旅游展在迪拜开幕，阿斯顿马丁警车亮相。) REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

阿斯顿马丁警车，已被漆成警车专用的绿和白两种颜色。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

阿斯顿马丁警车内部景观。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

迪拜警方的兰博基尼Aventador跑车。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

迪拜警方表示这可提升警察高速追逐的能力。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

这款兰博基尼Aventador警车每辆价值42万欧元。 REUTERS/Dubai Police Media office/Handout

兰博基尼警车拥有双门双座。 REUTERS/Dubai Police Media office/Handout

霸气十足。 REUTERS/Dubai Police Media office/Handout

兰博基尼跑车上的警车牌。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

梅赛德斯-奔驰警车。 REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

梅赛德斯-奔驰警车内部。REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

