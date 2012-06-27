凯特王妃爱“旧”裙 Duchess of Cambridge: Recycled Dresses
万众瞩目的凯特王妃在短短两周内重复选择同一条裙子出席隆重场合，故意“撞衫”引发媒体关注。 REUTERS/POOL New
2012年5月29日，凯特王妃陪同伊丽莎白女王参加活动时选择一件粉色偏襟百褶连衣裙，尽显温婉低调。 REUTERS/Pool/Carl Court
5月18日，凯特在出席政界晚宴时穿着的同样是这件Emilia Wickstead长装，而她重穿“旧”裙也体现了英国王室节俭亲民的姿态。 REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/POOL
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for the official tour portrait for their trimore
Britain's Prince William (R) and his Kate Middleton visit Witton Country Park in Darwen, northern England Aprimore
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, changes into pants before departing with her husband, Britain's Prince Wimore
Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge walks during a visit to Dalvay by-the Sea, Prince Edward Island July 4, 201more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits with her husband Prince William a fire-devastated town in Slmore
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a private reception at the Britimore
Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, laugh as they leave a drinks reception on themore
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk together in Buckingham Palace, following thmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves St. George?s Chapel, with other members of the royal family, more
Kate Middleton arrives at The Goring hotel in London April 28, 2011. Britain's Prince William will marry his fmore
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend an informal reception for young more
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William leave after the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the emore
Britain's Kate Middleton, girlfriend of Prince William, leaves following the wedding of Laura Parker Bowles anmore
穆尔西:从囚徒到埃及总统 Egypt new president Mursi
(Reuters) - 一名被穆巴拉克囚禁的伊斯兰主义者，取代他而成为埃及总统，而埃及的大选投票对埃及和整个中东地区产生历史影响。
24小时时事新闻(6月27日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
法拉利上海大激斗 Shanghai's super car show
(Reuters) - 作为法拉利全球最重要的年度车主车迷盛事，今年法拉利上海赛道日嘉年华盛况空前。为期两天的活动包括赛道内法拉利倍耐力杯亚太挑战赛的激烈角逐，超过150辆法拉利跑车赛道巡游及赛道外展现意大利风情与时尚丰富的体验项目。
世界上最丑的狗 World's ugliest dog contest
(Reuters) - 美国加州索诺马县，一只来自英国、名为“马格利”的中国冠毛犬夺得一年一度的“世界最丑犬”称号，它的主人获得一千美元奖金。
