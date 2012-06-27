版本:
图片 | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 13:16 BJT

凯特王妃爱“旧”裙 Duchess of Cambridge: Recycled Dresses

万众瞩目的凯特王妃在短短两周内重复选择同一条裙子出席隆重场合，故意“撞衫”引发媒体关注。 REUTERS/POOL New

万众瞩目的凯特王妃在短短两周内重复选择同一条裙子出席隆重场合，故意“撞衫”引发媒体关注。 REUTERS/POOL New

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
万众瞩目的凯特王妃在短短两周内重复选择同一条裙子出席隆重场合，故意“撞衫”引发媒体关注。 REUTERS/POOL New
2012年5月29日，凯特王妃陪同伊丽莎白女王参加活动时选择一件粉色偏襟百褶连衣裙，尽显温婉低调。 REUTERS/Pool/Carl Court

2012年5月29日，凯特王妃陪同伊丽莎白女王参加活动时选择一件粉色偏襟百褶连衣裙，尽显温婉低调。 REUTERS/Pool/Carl Court

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
2012年5月29日，凯特王妃陪同伊丽莎白女王参加活动时选择一件粉色偏襟百褶连衣裙，尽显温婉低调。 REUTERS/Pool/Carl Court
5月18日，凯特在出席政界晚宴时穿着的同样是这件Emilia Wickstead长装，而她重穿“旧”裙也体现了英国王室节俭亲民的姿态。 REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/POOL

5月18日，凯特在出席政界晚宴时穿着的同样是这件Emilia Wickstead长装，而她重穿“旧”裙也体现了英国王室节俭亲民的姿态。 REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/POOL

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
5月18日，凯特在出席政界晚宴时穿着的同样是这件Emilia Wickstead长装，而她重穿“旧”裙也体现了英国王室节俭亲民的姿态。 REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/POOL
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for the official tour portrait for their trip to Canada and California, in the gardens of Clarence House in London June 3, 2011. Picture taken June 3, 2011. REUTERS/St James's Palace/handout

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for the official tour portrait for their trip to Canada and California, in the gardens of Clarence House in London June 3, 2011. Picture taken June 3, 2011. REUTERS/St James's Palace/handout
Britain's Prince William (R) and his Kate Middleton visit Witton Country Park in Darwen, northern England April 11, 2011. A large crowd of well-wishers braved a downpour in northern England on Monday to cheer Prince William and Kate Middleton as they took part in their final official engagement before their wedding. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
Britain's Prince William (R) and his Kate Middleton visit Witton Country Park in Darwen, northern England April 11, 2011. A large crowd of well-wishers braved a downpour in northern England on Monday to cheer Prince William and Kate Middleton as they took part in their final official engagement before their wedding. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, changes into pants before departing with her husband, Britain's Prince William, on a sea plane for Blanchford Lake after visiting Yellowknife, Northwest Territories July 5, 2011. Prince William and his wife Catherine are on a royal tour of Canada from June 30 to July 8. REUTERS/Phil Noble (CANADA - Tags: ROYALS SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT POLITICS)

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, changes into pants before departing with her husband, Britain's Prince William, on a sea plane for Blanchford Lake after visiting Yellowknife, Northwest Territories July 5, 2011. Prince William and his wife Catherine are on a royal tour of Canada from June 30 to July 8. REUTERS/Phil Noble (CANADA - Tags: ROYALS SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT POLITICS)
Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge walks during a visit to Dalvay by-the Sea, Prince Edward Island July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool (CANADA - Tags: ROYALS SOCIETY POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT)

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge walks during a visit to Dalvay by-the Sea, Prince Edward Island July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool (CANADA - Tags: ROYALS SOCIETY POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT)
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits with her husband Prince William a fire-devastated town in Slave Lake, Alberta July 6, 2011. The town was partially destroyed by a forest fire earlier this year. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool (CANADA - Tags: POLITICS ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT)

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits with her husband Prince William a fire-devastated town in Slave Lake, Alberta July 6, 2011. The town was partially destroyed by a forest fire earlier this year. REUTERS/Mark Large/Pool (CANADA - Tags: POLITICS ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT)
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a private reception at the British Consul-General's residence in Los Angeles July 8, 2011. Prince William and his wife Catherine are on a royal visit to California from July 8 to July 10. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello/Pool (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT)

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a private reception at the British Consul-General's residence in Los Angeles July 8, 2011. Prince William and his wife Catherine are on a royal visit to California from July 8 to July 10. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello/Pool (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT)
Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, laugh as they leave a drinks reception on the royal yacht Brittania in Edinburgh, Scotland July 29, 2011. The couple and other members of the Britain's royal family attended the reception for Zara Phillips, the grandaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby player Mike Tindall who marry each other on Saturday. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY SPORT)

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, laugh as they leave a drinks reception on the royal yacht Brittania in Edinburgh, Scotland July 29, 2011. The couple and other members of the Britain's royal family attended the reception for Zara Phillips, the grandaughter of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby player Mike Tindall who marry each other on Saturday. REUTERS/David Moir (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY SPORT)
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk together in Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on Friday, in central London April 30, 2011. (ROYAL WEDDING) REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY ROYALS)

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk together in Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on Friday, in central London April 30, 2011. (ROYAL WEDDING) REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY ROYALS)
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves St. George?s Chapel, with other members of the royal family, after a service to mark Prince Philip's 90th birthday, in Windsor, west of London June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY RELIGION ROYALS)

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves St. George?s Chapel, with other members of the royal family, after a service to mark Prince Philip's 90th birthday, in Windsor, west of London June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carl Court/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY RELIGION ROYALS)
Kate Middleton arrives at The Goring hotel in London April 28, 2011. Britain's Prince William will marry his fiancee Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey on April 29. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh. (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY ROYALS)

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
Kate Middleton arrives at The Goring hotel in London April 28, 2011. Britain's Prince William will marry his fiancee Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey on April 29. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh. (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY ROYALS)
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend an informal reception for young Canadian volunteers at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General of Canada, in Ottawa June 30, 2011. The royal couple arrived in Canada on Thursday for their first official visit overseas as a married couple. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool (CANADA - Tags: ROYALS SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend an informal reception for young Canadian volunteers at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General of Canada, in Ottawa June 30, 2011. The royal couple arrived in Canada on Thursday for their first official visit overseas as a married couple. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool (CANADA - Tags: ROYALS SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William leave after the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William leave after the marriage of Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
Britain's Kate Middleton, girlfriend of Prince William, leaves following the wedding of Laura Parker Bowles and Harry Lopes at St Cyriac's Church in Lacock, in Wiltshire, west England, May 6, 2006. Parker Bowles, the daughter of Britain's Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, has married accountant and former underwear model Lopes. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2012年 6月 27日 星期三
Britain's Kate Middleton, girlfriend of Prince William, leaves following the wedding of Laura Parker Bowles and Harry Lopes at St Cyriac's Church in Lacock, in Wiltshire, west England, May 6, 2006. Parker Bowles, the daughter of Britain's Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, has married accountant and former underwear model Lopes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
