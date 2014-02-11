版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 11日 星期二 13:55 BJT

美国山寨星巴克 Dumb Starbucks

People line up inside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2014. The new coffee shop called "Dumb Starbucks" opened its doors in Los Angeles on Friday, bringing in a crowd and questions. The logo on the shop, claiming to be a parody coffee shop mocking Starbucks, looks nearly the same as the real Starbucks, but with the word "dumb" added to the title and menu items. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY BUSINESS)

People line up inside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, Californmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二
People line up inside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2014. The new coffee shop called "Dumb Starbucks" opened its doors in Los Angeles on Friday, bringing in a crowd and questions. The logo on the shop, claiming to be a parody coffee shop mocking Starbucks, looks nearly the same as the real Starbucks, but with the word "dumb" added to the title and menu items. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY BUSINESS)
2014年 2月 11日
2014年 2月 11日
2014年 2月 11日
第64届柏林国际电影节于2月7日开幕，华语片成为本届电影节的"亮点"。不但《无人区》、《白日焰火》、《推拿》三部电影入围主竞赛单元，和来自20个国家和地区的23部电影共同竞争"金熊奖"，另外还有10部华语片参展，不仅创下华语电影入围柏林电影节的新高，也刷新了近年来欧洲三大电影节华语电影入围数量的新...

2014年 2月 10日

