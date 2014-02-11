美国山寨星巴克 Dumb Starbucks

People line up inside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2014. The new coffee shop called "Dumb Starbucks" opened its doors in Los Angeles on Friday, bringing in a crowd and questions. The logo on the shop, claiming to be a parody coffee shop mocking Starbucks, looks nearly the same as the real Starbucks, but with the word "dumb" added to the title and menu items. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY BUSINESS)

