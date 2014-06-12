E3游戏大展震撼来袭 E3 Gaming Expo
一年一度的E3游戏大展于6月10日至12日在洛杉矶举行，全球游戏出版商们带着旗下作品的新消息齐聚展会。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
索尼电脑娱乐公司负责人安德鲁·豪斯(Andrew House)介绍虚拟现实设备Project Morpheus，称动态传感配件PlayStation Camera的销量比预期好，而Morpheus则是前者的延伸。 REUmore
一名男子体验索尼虚拟现实设备Project Morpheus。索尼在展会上提供Project Morpheus的真机试玩。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
索尼发布白色版的PlayStation 4主机。此前，市面上只有黑色款PS4在售。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
微软在E3发布会上推出多款基于Xbox One家用游戏主机的新款游戏软件。其中《光环》(Halo)占主导，包括新款游戏《光环5：守护者》。REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
在微软E3发布会上，新款游戏《使命召唤：高级战争》(Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare)率先亮相并公布了一段全新实机演示。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
几名男子扮成新款游戏《使命召唤：高级战争》中的人物。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
一名微软员工将Xbox游戏控制器当做帽子佩戴。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
E3展最大参与厂商之一的任天堂召开发布会，展示的游戏绝大多数以本社游戏为主，引爆了全场玩家的激情。WiiU版《塞尔达传说》新作，《任天堂明星大乱斗》和《异度之刃X》等，都是引爆全场的亮点之一。 REUTERS/Kevormore
任天堂在E3游戏展上发布新的“超级玛丽”系列游戏《马里奥制造》(Mario Maker)。用户可以在这一游戏中自行制作关卡。REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
广受好评的《模拟人生》系列终于在发布会上公布了它的第四代作品--《模拟人生4》(The Sims 4)。 REUTERS/David McNew
三名女子在游戏《坦克世界》制作商育碧公司的展台留影。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
一名男子试玩僵尸题材游戏《消逝的光芒》(Dying Light)。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
游戏软件厂商Take Two展台上的怪兽雕塑。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
一名男子拍摄游戏《街头霸王》(Street Fighter)中的人物塑像。 REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
