版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 18日 星期二 11:25 BJT

鸟瞰大地之美 Earth from above

新西兰埃格蒙特国家公园，塔拉纳基火山。 REUTERS/NASA NASA

新西兰埃格蒙特国家公园，塔拉纳基火山。 REUTERS/NASA NASA

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
新西兰埃格蒙特国家公园，塔拉纳基火山。 REUTERS/NASA NASA
Close
1 / 15
加拿大艾伯塔省麦克默里堡，油砂矿。 REUTERS/Todd Korol

加拿大艾伯塔省麦克默里堡，油砂矿。 REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
加拿大艾伯塔省麦克默里堡，油砂矿。 REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
2 / 15
约旦马弗拉克附近的Zaatari难民营，居住着流离失所的叙利亚难民。 REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

约旦马弗拉克附近的Zaatari难民营，居住着流离失所的叙利亚难民。 REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
约旦马弗拉克附近的Zaatari难民营，居住着流离失所的叙利亚难民。 REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Close
3 / 15
土耳其东南部省份阿德亚曼，阿塔图尔克大坝北岸。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

土耳其东南部省份阿德亚曼，阿塔图尔克大坝北岸。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
土耳其东南部省份阿德亚曼，阿塔图尔克大坝北岸。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
4 / 15
日本富士山。 REUTERS/Issei Kato

日本富士山。 REUTERS/Issei Kato

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
日本富士山。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 15
阿联酋多哈。 REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

阿联酋多哈。 REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
阿联酋多哈。 REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Close
6 / 15
法国北部阿拉斯，一台拖拉机在田间播种。 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

法国北部阿拉斯，一台拖拉机在田间播种。 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
法国北部阿拉斯，一台拖拉机在田间播种。 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 15
阿根廷西奥内斯省，伊瓜苏瀑布。 REUTERS/Raul Puentes

阿根廷西奥内斯省，伊瓜苏瀑布。 REUTERS/Raul Puentes

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
阿根廷西奥内斯省，伊瓜苏瀑布。 REUTERS/Raul Puentes
Close
8 / 15
巴西Novo Progresso，一株生长在亚马逊热带雨林中的南美洲蚁木树。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce

巴西Novo Progresso，一株生长在亚马逊热带雨林中的南美洲蚁木树。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
巴西Novo Progresso，一株生长在亚马逊热带雨林中的南美洲蚁木树。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 15
法国罗亚尔河正值低潮，沙洲上的捕鱼屋和栈桥。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

法国罗亚尔河正值低潮，沙洲上的捕鱼屋和栈桥。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
法国罗亚尔河正值低潮，沙洲上的捕鱼屋和栈桥。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
10 / 15
浮游生物在安大略湖中繁殖。 REUTERS/NASA

浮游生物在安大略湖中繁殖。 REUTERS/NASA

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
浮游生物在安大略湖中繁殖。 REUTERS/NASA
Close
11 / 15
加拿大塔琴希尼-阿尔塞克国家公园。 REUTERS/Bob Strong

加拿大塔琴希尼-阿尔塞克国家公园。 REUTERS/Bob Strong

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
加拿大塔琴希尼-阿尔塞克国家公园。 REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
12 / 15
澳大利亚皮尔巴拉地区，干涸的河流。 REUTERS/David Gray

澳大利亚皮尔巴拉地区，干涸的河流。 REUTERS/David Gray

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
澳大利亚皮尔巴拉地区，干涸的河流。 REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 15
美国加州圣露西亚海岸山脉和洛斯帕德里斯国家森林公园。 REUTERS/Michael Fiala

美国加州圣露西亚海岸山脉和洛斯帕德里斯国家森林公园。 REUTERS/Michael Fiala

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
美国加州圣露西亚海岸山脉和洛斯帕德里斯国家森林公园。 REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
14 / 15
伊拉克巴格达的街道和房屋。 REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski

伊拉克巴格达的街道和房屋。 REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski

2014年 11月 18日 星期二
伊拉克巴格达的街道和房屋。 REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻（11月18日） 24Hours

24小时时事新闻（11月18日） 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻（11月18日） 24Hours

24小时时事新闻（11月18日） 24Hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 11月 17日
G20峰会闭幕 普京遭孤立

G20峰会闭幕 普京遭孤立

20国集团(G20)领导人达成共识，承诺将推动经济增长、应对气候变化和打击逃税。普京提前离开峰会，期间因乌克兰危机而遭多国批评。

2014年 11月 17日
实拍美钞制作过程 the Money Factory

实拍美钞制作过程 the Money Factory

路透记者实拍美钞制作过程，为您揭开美元纸币制造的过程。

2014年 11月 17日
中国着力打造中国-东盟命运共同体 25th ASEAN Summit

中国着力打造中国-东盟命运共同体 25th ASEAN Summit

李克强出席中国-东盟峰会，承诺将支持东盟政治安全、经济和社会文化共同体建设，深化双方利益融合，打造更紧密的中国-东盟命运共同体。

2014年 11月 14日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐