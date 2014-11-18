鸟瞰大地之美 Earth from above
新西兰埃格蒙特国家公园，塔拉纳基火山。 REUTERS/NASA NASA
加拿大艾伯塔省麦克默里堡，油砂矿。 REUTERS/Todd Korol
约旦马弗拉克附近的Zaatari难民营，居住着流离失所的叙利亚难民。 REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
土耳其东南部省份阿德亚曼，阿塔图尔克大坝北岸。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
日本富士山。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
阿联酋多哈。 REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
法国北部阿拉斯，一台拖拉机在田间播种。 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
阿根廷西奥内斯省，伊瓜苏瀑布。 REUTERS/Raul Puentes
巴西Novo Progresso，一株生长在亚马逊热带雨林中的南美洲蚁木树。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
法国罗亚尔河正值低潮，沙洲上的捕鱼屋和栈桥。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
浮游生物在安大略湖中繁殖。 REUTERS/NASA
加拿大塔琴希尼-阿尔塞克国家公园。 REUTERS/Bob Strong
澳大利亚皮尔巴拉地区，干涸的河流。 REUTERS/David Gray
美国加州圣露西亚海岸山脉和洛斯帕德里斯国家森林公园。 REUTERS/Michael Fiala
伊拉克巴格达的街道和房屋。 REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski
