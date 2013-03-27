版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 27日 星期三 11:28 BJT

为地球熄灯一小时 Earth Hour 23 Mar 2013

2013年3月23日，全球有超过150个国家和地区的7000多座展开“熄灯一小时”接力，响应由世界自然基金会发起的“地球一小时”活动。(澳大利亚悉尼熄灯前后对比图。)

这是世界自然基金会为应对全球气候变化所发出的一项倡议活动--“地球一小时”，旨在呼吁公众以实际行动应对气候变化。(摄于北京) REUTERS/Jason Lee

浙江杭州的雷峰塔。REUTERS/Chance Chan

北京，世界上最大的LCD屏幕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

美国纽约帝国大厦。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

新加坡，滨海湾金沙酒店及艺术科学博物馆(右)。 REUTERS/Natashia Lee

哈萨克斯坦首都阿斯坦纳，大帐篷“可汗沙特尔”(Khan Shatyr)。 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

澳大利亚悉尼歌剧院。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

香港。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

德国柏林，勃兰登堡门。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

印度新德里，“印度门”。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

越南河内的乌龟塔。REUTERS/Kham

白俄罗斯明斯克的国家图书馆。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

俄罗斯莫斯科的圣巴索大教堂、红场、克里姆林宫。 REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

匈牙利布达佩斯的链桥。REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

奥地利维也纳的市政厅。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

捷克布拉格的查理大桥。 REUTERS/Petr Josek

波兰华沙的皇宫城堡。 REUTERS/Peter Andrews

墨西哥首都墨西哥城的独立天使纪念碑。 REUTERS/Henry Romero

加拿大温哥华的狮门大桥。 REUTERS/Andy Clark

