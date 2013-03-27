为地球熄灯一小时 Earth Hour 23 Mar 2013
2013年3月23日，全球有超过150个国家和地区的7000多座展开“熄灯一小时”接力，响应由世界自然基金会发起的“地球一小时”活动。(澳大利亚悉尼熄灯前后对比图。)
这是世界自然基金会为应对全球气候变化所发出的一项倡议活动--“地球一小时”，旨在呼吁公众以实际行动应对气候变化。(摄于北京) REUTERS/Jason Lee
浙江杭州的雷峰塔。REUTERS/Chance Chan
北京，世界上最大的LCD屏幕。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
美国纽约帝国大厦。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
新加坡，滨海湾金沙酒店及艺术科学博物馆(右)。 REUTERS/Natashia Lee
哈萨克斯坦首都阿斯坦纳，大帐篷“可汗沙特尔”(Khan Shatyr)。 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
澳大利亚悉尼歌剧院。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
香港。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
德国柏林，勃兰登堡门。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
印度新德里，“印度门”。 REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
越南河内的乌龟塔。REUTERS/Kham
白俄罗斯明斯克的国家图书馆。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
俄罗斯莫斯科的圣巴索大教堂、红场、克里姆林宫。 REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
匈牙利布达佩斯的链桥。REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
奥地利维也纳的市政厅。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
捷克布拉格的查理大桥。 REUTERS/Petr Josek
波兰华沙的皇宫城堡。 REUTERS/Peter Andrews
墨西哥首都墨西哥城的独立天使纪念碑。 REUTERS/Henry Romero
加拿大温哥华的狮门大桥。 REUTERS/Andy Clark
下一个
中国“第一夫人”风采 China First Lady Peng Liyuan
(Reuters) -中国国家主席习近平近日出访俄罗斯和非洲三国，夫人彭丽媛陪同出访，其优雅着装和得体举止引发国内网民热议。
24小时时事新闻(3月26日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
中国国家主席习近平首次出访 Xi jinping 2013
(Reuters) - 中国国家主席习近平22日抵达莫斯科对俄罗斯进行访问，而后前往非洲三国并出席金砖国家峰会。这是习近平当选中国国家主席以来首次出访，夫人彭丽媛随同出访。
触目惊心的水污染 Polluted waterways
(Reuters) -2013年3月22日是第21届“世界水日”，今年的主题是“水合作”，因为对于水资源的保护，需要国家、政府、企业以及个人的积极参与。水源地保护和饮用水安全问题再次被重视。
精选图集
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.