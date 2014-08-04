云南鲁甸地震致398人遇难 Earthquake Hits Yunnan
截至8月4日14时，云南鲁甸6.3级地震已造成108.84万人受灾、398人遇难、3人失踪。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
8月3日16时30分，云南省昭通市鲁甸县(北纬27.1度，东经103.3度)发生6.3级地震，震源深度12公里。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
地震造成1,801人受伤，22.97万人紧急转移安置，2.55万户7.98万间房屋倒塌，3.92万户12.4万间严重损坏，15.12万户46.61万间一般损坏。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
此次地震是云南省14年来最大的一次地震。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
中国国家主席习近平对云南省昭通地震作出重要指示，要求当前把救人放在第一位，全力投入抗震救灾，妥善做好群众安置工作。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
8月4日下午，中国国务院总理李克强到达云南鲁甸地震受灾最为严重的龙头山镇龙泉村,察看地震搜救现场。REUTERS/Wong Campion
李克强指导抗震救灾工作。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
截至4日13时，已有军队和武警部队官兵5,262人、民兵预备役人员1,709人抵达灾区投入救援行动。REUTERS/Wong Campion
由于道路中断，多架军方直升机赶到现场参与救援。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
此次地震震中首批4名重伤员是由陆航部队直升机运出的。REUTERS/Wong Campion
救援人员抢救幸存者。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
鲁甸县龙头山镇是此次地震受灾最重地区,当地一条老街被夷为平地,一座镇政府办公楼的一层完全垮塌,约一万方塌方体阻挡了进入震中的道路。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
救援官兵用担架转运一名受伤儿童。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
救援人员转运受伤群众。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
云南省地震局有关人士表示，此次地震的震中处于昭通—鲁甸断裂带，震区200公里范围内历史上曾发生过44次5级以上地震，2013年震区100公里范围内发生3次5级以上地震。REUTERS/Wong Campion
云南省民政厅表示,此次地震可能涉及鲁甸县7个乡镇26.59万人,目前省民政厅已启动二级救灾应急响应,并向鲁甸县紧急调运帐篷、棉被、折叠床等救灾物资。REUTERS/Wong Campion
一名幸存者等待救援。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
目前，救援工作正在紧张进行当中，由于灾区道路受阻和持续性暴雨，救援车辆和物资无法进入，救援工作存在困难。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
一名男子在地震中失去妻子，女儿为其拭去泪水。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
一块破碎的玻璃映出救援人员的影像身影。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
一个在地震中受伤的孩子在医院接受治疗。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
一个男孩在医院哭泣，病床的躺着他受伤的姐姐。 REUTERS/Wong Campion
