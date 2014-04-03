智利连续发生强震 引发海啸 Earthquake in Chile
2014年4月1日20时49分，智利北部城市伊基克市附近发生里氏8.2级强震，震中位于伊基克市西北99公里海域，震源深度约46公里。(一名救援人员查看毁于山体滑坡的车辆。) REUTERS/Cristian Vivero
4月2日，智利内政部长Rodrigo Penailillo宣布智利国家自然灾害局ONEMI做出撤销海啸预警的决定，并将地震造成的死亡人数从5人增加到6人。 REUTERS/Cristian Vivero
智利港口伊基克，在遭遇地震海啸过后海边一片狼藉。 REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo/Pool
智利阿里卡大区至安托法加斯塔大区震感强烈，首都圣地亚哥基本无震感。(伊基克，毁于震后大火的商店。) REUTERS/Hector Merida
地震导致智利几条高速公路被山体滑坡阻断，伊基克一座机场控制塔遭损毁。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
伊基克电力供应中断，多家商铺起火。 REUTERS/Hector Merida
智利海军表示，地震发生的45分钟内，海啸引起的首波海浪已抵达北部海岸，最大浪高2.5米，海水漫过海堤淹没当地海事局和一个公交车站。 REUTERS/Cristian Vivero
智利当局疏散了北部海岸线部分地区群众，并发布针对中南美洲太平洋沿岸所有地区的海啸预警。 REUTERS/Francisco Alcayaga Motta
在2010年，智利曾发生8.8级地震并引发海啸，侵袭中南部几个沿海城镇，导致526人死亡。 REUTERS/Hector Merida
一名男子拍摄房屋倒塌废墟。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
伊基克居民排队购买燃油。 REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo/Pool
居民排队购买生活用品。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
智利内政部长表示，地震遇难者多因被坠物砸中或心脏病突发死亡。(4月1日，安托法加斯塔，救援人员转移一名老人。) REUTERS/Stringer
伊基克居民在楼道夜宿。 REUTERS/Cristian Vivero
