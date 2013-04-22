四川雅安地震纪实 Earthquake in Sichuan
四川省雅安市芦山县4月20日上午8时2分发生7.0级强烈地震，震源深度13公里，已造成至少188人遇难，上万人受伤，伤亡情况在进一步统计中。(摄于4月21日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
据四川省政府新闻发布会介绍，芦山地震已造成雅安、成都、眉山等13个市(州)69个县、150余万人受灾。已累计安置受灾群众17.1万人，省道210线宝兴县灵关镇至宝兴县城段已抢通。 REUTERS/Aly Song
中国国务院办公厅21日下发关于有序做好支援四川芦山地震灾区抗震救灾工作的通知，各地区、各有关部门、各单位和社会团体，未经批准近期原则上暂不自行安排工作组和工作人员前往灾区。REUTERS/Jason Lee
前线指挥部疾控卫监组组长祝小平表示，目前流行病调查结果显示，灾区没有出现传染病疫情。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
孩子在路边举牌写“缺粮缺帐篷”。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名灾民查看毁坏的房屋。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一位老人居住在临时搭建的帐篷里。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一个婴儿接受治疗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一个孩子在毁坏的房屋前面哭泣。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一位受伤的灾民。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一位母亲背着孩子等待领取分发的瓶装水。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一只猪站在毁坏的猪圈内。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一位灾民喂孩子吃饭。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一位灾民安抚哭泣的孩子。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
灾民坐在毁坏的房屋前面。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
4月20日，房屋废墟处的一个钟表。 REUTERS/Stringer
人们试图搬离一块阻挡道路的大石头。REUTERS/Stringer
救援人员将一名伤者抬到直升机上。 REUTERS/Stringer
救援人员救助一位灾民。REUTERS/Stringer
救援人员在成都装载救灾物资。 REUTERS/Stringer
