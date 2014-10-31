中国防控埃博拉 Ebola
2014年10月29日，北京市针对埃博拉病毒制定联防联控措施，“精确管理”从疫区回京人员。(10月30日，北京首都国际机场内的“西非旅客专用通道”展示牌。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
报导称，对从疫区回来且接触过埃博拉病人的人士，要每天测两次体温，连续监测21天。从疫区回来但没有接触过埃博拉病人的，建议自己在家隔离21天。(10月30日，北京首都国际机场内的体温检测系统。) REUTERS/Kim more
10月30日，北京首都国际机场出发港，检疫人员向旅客发放埃博拉防控宣传单。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
时值广交会期间，广东卫生疾控部门打响“防埃战”。(10月26日，防疫人员在广交会会场为来宾检测体温。) REUTERS/Alex Lee
10月26日，广州，广交会上张贴关于埃博拉病毒的警示语。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
10月26日，广交会入口张贴要求来宾测量体温的提示标语。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
广州对每个从疫区来的人都登记询问，提供服务，要求其进入广州21天内不能关机，接受卫生部门监控。(10月25日，广州“非洲村”。) REUTERS/Alex Lee
10月25日，一名非洲妇女在广州“非洲村”内购物。 REUTERS/Alex Lee DISASTER)
