埃博拉病毒肆虐西非 Ebola Outbreak in West Africa
截至7月29日，塞拉利昂已有确诊埃博拉病例500个，其中167人死亡。(7月20日，在凯拉洪一隔离区内，无国界医生等待派饭。) REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
7月29日，塞拉利昂唯一一位病毒性出血热专家、现年39岁的谢赫·奥马尔·汗医生感染埃博拉病毒死亡，从发病到去世不足一星期。 REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
7月28日，尼日利亚疾病控制中心主任Abdulsalam Nasidi、拉各斯州卫生专员Jide Idris、拉各斯州特别健康顾问Yewande Adeshina报告埃博拉疫情。尼日利亚26日出现首例埃博拉病毒感染死亡病more
今年3月起始于几内亚的埃博拉疫情至今已有超过1200个病例，造成672人死亡。(7月10日，塞拉利昂凯内马医院，医生为一名疑似感染患者采血。) REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
1976年发现于埃博拉河地区的埃博拉病毒是世界上最致命的病毒之一，其致死率可高达90%，目前还没有有效的治疗方式，也没有疫苗可以预防。(7月20日，塞拉利昂凯拉洪，无国界医生更换防护衣准备进入隔离区。) REUTERS/more
埃博拉病毒可通过接触、体液、粪便等途径传播，初期症状包括发热和关节疼痛等，很难与感冒发烧等病症相区分，后期则会发展为呕吐、腹泻和内外出血等。(6月30日，塞拉利昂凯内马，医生抽取血液样本。) REUTERS/Tommy more
7月30日，欧盟宣布加强对西非处理埃博拉疫情的援助，但强调埃博拉传入欧洲的风险仍然偏低。(6月25日，塞拉利昂凯内马，卫生人员运送埃博拉感染者遗体。)REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
7月29日，经营泛非洲航空运营业务的ASKY航空公司宣布，为防止埃博拉病毒传播，暂停所有进出利比里亚首都和塞拉利昂首都的航班。(6月10日，塞拉利昂凯内马，一名卫生工作人员喷洒消毒液。) REUTERS/Tommy Trmore
7月30日，南非卫生部也宣布该国进入高度戒备状态，以防止埃博拉病毒蔓延至南非境内。(6月25日，塞拉利昂凯内马，工作人员采集血液样本。) REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
7月30日，英国政府召开紧急内阁会议，商讨有关应对埃博拉疫情对策的问题。(2014年4月3日，肯尼亚，一名科学家在移动实验室内检测埃博拉病毒。) REUTERS/Misha Hussain
为防止埃博拉病毒进入中国，中国国家质检总局日前发布公告，要求各口岸检验检疫机构采取措施，严防境外埃博拉病毒传入中国。(6月10日，塞拉利昂凯内马，医生更换防护衣。) REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
(3月23日，几内亚科纳克里，工作人员卸载用于治疗埃博拉病毒的医疗用品。) REUTERS/Saliou Samb
下一个
24小时时事新闻(8月1日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
加州大学洛杉矶分校开启看海模式 UCLA floods
美国加州大学洛杉矶分校(UCLA)附近的一条总水管破裂，巨大的“喷泉”从日落大道上喷涌而出，UCLA校园瞬间开启海洋遨游模式，场面颇为壮观。
中国重拳反腐 又一“大老虎”落马 Anti-Corruption
中共十八大以来，中国反腐重拳频出。前中央政治局常委周永康因涉嫌严重违纪被立案审查，成为又一落马的“大老虎”。
24小时时事新闻(7月31日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.