全球自由经济体排行榜 Economic Freedom
美国传统基金会(Heritage Foundation)发表“2013经济自由度指数”报告，香港连续19年成为全球经济最自由的经济体，评分为89.3，较上年低0.6分，主要因为政府开支占本地生产总值(GDP)的比重增加，more
新加坡排名第二，评分为88，较上年升0.5分。该报告共对全球其中177个经济体的自由度进行评分，当中10项评估因素是：营商自由、贸易自由、财政自由、政府开支、货币自由、投资自由、金融自由、产权保障、廉洁程度和劳工自由。 more
澳大利亚排在第三位，评分为82.6，较上年低0.5分。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
第四名：评分为81.4的新西兰，较去年下跌0.7分。 REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
第五名：瑞士，评分为81，较上年低0.1分。REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
第六名：加拿大，评分为79.4，较去年下降0.5分。REUTERS/Mark Blinch
第七名：评分为79的智利，较上年高0.7分。 REUTERS/Minh Nguyen
第八名：评分为76.9的毛里求斯，较上年低0.1分。 REUTERS/Ed Harris
第九名：丹麦，评分为76.1，较上年低0.1分。 REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
第十名：美国，评分为76，较上年低0.3分。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
第20名：台湾，评分为72.7，较上年升0.8分。 REUTERS/Nicky Loh
第26名：澳门，评分为71.7，较上年低0.1分。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
第136名：中国内地，评分为51.9，较上年升0.7分。 REUTERS/Aly Song
24小时时事新闻(1月11日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
动物“治疗师” Animals Helping Out
(Reuters) - 动物不仅是人类的帮手和同伴，还可以参与辅助治疗，甚至一些经过专业训练开始参与人类疾病的预警和诊断。
印度女性专列 Ladies only on India's trains
(Reuters) - 印度新德里女大学生的黑公交轮奸案引发民众强烈抗议，该国女性的人身安全再次引起人们的关注。为保护妇女免受性骚扰，印度此前曾在市郊火车中专门开设了专为女性准备的车厢甚至是通勤列车。
2013压力最大的工作 Most Stressful Jobs 2013
(Reuters) - 美国职业研究网站Careercast.com公布2013年压力最大的工作排行榜，士官荣登榜首，平均年薪为4.6万美元。
