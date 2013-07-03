埃及风云再起 Anti-Mursi protest
埃及总统穆尔西就职一周年之际，逾千万民众走上街头，要求穆尔西下台。(摄于7月2日，开罗) REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
埃及军方7月1日要求穆尔西在48小时内与反对派达成协议，但穆尔西拒绝了军方要求其结束该国政治危机的最后通牒，并在7月2日表示，军方发布的声明并未征求他的意见，将推进自己关于全国和解的计划。(摄于7月2日，开罗)REUTEmore
穆尔西办公室的声明称，总统证实，将推进其之前计划好的路径，以促进全面的和解。(摄于7月2日，开罗) REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
7月3日，开罗，示威者在穆尔西发表讲话后举起鞋子。REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
示威者在解放广场点燃火堆。 REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
7月2日，亚历山大，示威者观看穆尔西发表讲话。REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
开罗，一位妇女在示威活动中举着国旗。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
示威者亲吻国旗。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
示威者聚集在一座大桥上。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
穆尔西的支持者参加集会。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
穆尔西的支持者站在卡车上高喊口号。REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
一名穆尔西的支持者参加集会。 REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
7月1日，民众在总统府附近参加示威活动。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
示威者聚集在解放广场。 REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
解放直升机飞过解放广场上空。REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
亚历山大，示威者燃烧旗帜。 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
示威者站在一辆消防车上。REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
示威者观看飞过上空的军方直升机。 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
