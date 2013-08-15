埃及“清场”行动致200余人丧生 Egypt clears protesters
2013年8月14日，埃及警方对首都开罗的两处穆尔西支持者示威聚集地实施清场行动，引发冲突，致200余人丧生。 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
清场行动开始后数小时，埃及临时政府宣布全国从当天下午16时开始进入为期一个月的紧急状态，同时在开罗等十多个省份实行宵禁。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
埃及临时政府总理哈齐姆•贝卜拉维(Hazem Beblawi)在向全国发表的电视讲话中，对人员死伤表示遗憾，并称将会尽快解除国家的紧急状态。 REUTERS/Stringer
美国白宫发言人欧内斯特14日发表声明，强烈谴责埃及当局对示威者使用暴力导致大量人员伤亡，再次呼吁埃及各方避免使用暴力并和平解决争端。 REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
自埃及民选总统穆尔西7月3日被赶下台以来，数千名支持者始终在开罗的两个主要地点安营扎寨，要求让穆尔西官复原职，否则不会离开。REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
防暴警察与军队士兵在冲突中警戒。REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
防暴警察在冲突中盾牌保护自己。 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
示威者们扔石头。REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
防暴警察官员奔跑躲避。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
一名防暴警察拿着古兰经。 REUTERS/Stringer
防暴警察参加清场行动。 REUTERS/Stringer
一名防暴警察发射催泪瓦斯。REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
示威者们奔跑躲避警察发射的催泪瓦斯及橡皮子弹。REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
冲突现场冒出滚滚浓烟。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
防暴警察站在装甲车上。REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
防暴警察全副武装。 REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
示威者躲避催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
清场行动现场。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
