穆尔西:从囚徒到埃及总统 Egypt new president Mursi
2012年6月24日，穆斯林兄弟会总统候选人穆尔西以微弱优势战胜对手沙菲克，成为穆巴拉克下台后埃及首位民选总统，也是埃及史上首位非军人出身的总统。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
穆尔西的胜利打破了由军方将领主导埃及的传统，自60年前埃及军官组织推翻该国君主政体以来，每位国家领导人都由军方安排。(民众庆祝穆尔西当选总统。) REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
埃及民众在开罗解放广场庆祝穆尔西当选总统。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
解放广场上空燃放烟花。 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
现年60岁的穆尔西承诺按照温和的、现代化的的计划，带领埃及进入一个崭新的民主时代，让透明政府取代专制，尊重人权，并复兴埃及长期下滑的国家财富。他还承诺，他将引领一场“伊斯兰基础上的埃及复兴”。(摄于6月26日) REUTmore
穆尔西于1982年获得美国南加利福尼亚大学工程学博士学位，于1985年回到埃及继续从事学术工作，在宰加济格大学任工程系主任。(摄于6月14日) REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
穆尔西于1991年加入穆斯林兄弟会，2005年成为该组织最高决策机构发言人。穆尔西于2000年以独立候选人身份出任埃及国会议员，任期5年。(摄于6月15日) REUTERS/Ahmed Jaddalah
穆尔西于2006年5月因参加针对议会选举舞弊的示威活动与500多名穆兄会成员一起被当局逮捕，被判监禁半年。2011年1月他因参加反对穆巴拉克抗议示威再度被捕入狱。(摄于6月15日) REUTERS/Ahmed Jadalmore
2011年4月30日，穆兄会成立自由正义党，穆尔西出任党主席。(6月16日，穆尔西在Al-Sharqya投票站投票。) REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
穆尔西在当选后通过国家电视台发表约30分钟的讲话，呼吁所有埃及民众消除分歧，实现社会团结。(摄于4月30日) REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
不过，也有很多埃及人，尤其是少数派的基督徒，对穆尔西和他所代表的组织仍心存疑虑。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
下一个
24小时时事新闻(6月27日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
法拉利上海大激斗 Shanghai's super car show
(Reuters) - 作为法拉利全球最重要的年度车主车迷盛事，今年法拉利上海赛道日嘉年华盛况空前。为期两天的活动包括赛道内法拉利倍耐力杯亚太挑战赛的激烈角逐，超过150辆法拉利跑车赛道巡游及赛道外展现意大利风情与时尚丰富的体验项目。
世界上最丑的狗 World's ugliest dog contest
(Reuters) - 美国加州索诺马县，一只来自英国、名为“马格利”的中国冠毛犬夺得一年一度的“世界最丑犬”称号，它的主人获得一千美元奖金。
24小时时事新闻(6月26日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.