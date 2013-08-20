埃及局势动荡 欧美发布旅行警告 Egypt's Tourist Industry
埃及全国各地暴力事件频发冲击该国旅游业，多国政府发布赴埃及旅游警告，一些旅行社因此叫停所有前往该国的旅游项目。(2013年8月19日，开罗吉萨广场，一名抗议者手拿古兰经在示威活动中高喊口号。) REUTERS/Youssmore
每年赴埃及旅游的游客达到数百万人。在2011年穆巴拉克被推翻前，埃及旅游业在国内生产总值(GDP)所占比重超过10%。最新出现的动荡可能扼杀埃及旅游业的暂时性复苏。(8月19日，开罗，士兵在解放广场的埃及博物馆附件警戒。more
埃及旅游景点的人称媒体对致命暴力事件的报道，是伤害旅游业的部分原因。(8月18日，被罢免总统穆尔西的支持者高喊口号。) REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
8月18日，开罗，被罢免总统穆尔西的支持者沿着Zahara街道举行抗议活动。REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
8月19日，一名男子经过印有埃及军方首脑塞西(Abdel Fattah al-Sisi)(右)图像的标语牌。REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
8月17日，临时政府的支持者围堵载有穆斯林兄弟会成员的警车。REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
8月17日，警官在al-Fath清真寺大门口站岗。 REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
士兵在拉美西斯广场警戒。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
8月16日，一名示威者在冲突中受伤。REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
2013年1月12日，人们骑着骆驼在吉萨金字塔附近等待游客。 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
2010年8月15日，老开罗的清真寺夜景。 REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
2011年2月25日，开罗郊区的狮身人面像。
2013年8月15日，开罗市俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
2013年4月30日，尼罗河美景。REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
