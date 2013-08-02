中国山寨版埃菲尔 Eiffel Tower in China
浙江杭州临平星桥镇的天都城住宅小区为营造法国风情，竟在小区内仿造巴黎埃菲尔铁塔。(摄于2013年8月1日) REUTERS/Aly Song
山寨版埃菲尔铁塔已于2007年竣工，仿法国巴黎埃菲尔铁塔，按1∶3比例缩放设计修建。 REUTERS/Aly Song
山寨版埃菲尔铁塔由基础和上部钢构组成，塔基为大体积混凝土现浇承台和钻孔桩基组成。 REUTERS/Aly Song
塔身为全钢构连接件组成，整体钢结构件总重达1000余吨。 REUTERS/Aly Song
塔身总高度为108米，共分8个区段，每区段设有观光休息平台，配有斜向直升电梯供游客上下，俯瞰杭州城。REUTERS/Aly Song
具有巴黎风情的天都城住宅小区建成后可容纳至少1万人居住，但由于入住率低，被媒体称为“鬼城”。 REUTERS/Aly Song
铁塔为小区增色不少。 REUTERS/Aly Song
天都城小区俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名男子在小区内骑着摩托车。 REUTERS/Aly Song
闪电划过天空美景。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名农民居住在山寨埃菲尔铁塔附近。 REUTERS/Aly Song
阴天下的铁塔。REUTERS/Aly Song
一名农民在山寨埃菲尔铁塔附近耕作。 REUTERS/Aly Song
倾斜的铁塔。 REUTERS/Aly Song
高耸竖立。 REUTERS/Aly Song
