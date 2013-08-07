中国山寨版埃菲尔 Eiffel Tower in China
浙江杭州临平星桥镇的天都城住宅小区为营造法国风情，在小区建起仿造的巴黎埃菲尔铁塔。(摄于2013年8月1日) REUTERS/Aly Song
山寨版埃菲尔铁塔已于2007年竣工，仿法国巴黎埃菲尔铁塔，按1∶3比例缩放设计修建。 REUTERS/Aly Song
山寨版埃菲尔铁塔由基础和上部钢构组成，塔基为大体积混凝土现浇承台和钻孔桩基组成。 REUTERS/Aly Song
塔身为全钢构连接件组成，整体钢结构件总重达1000余吨。 REUTERS/Aly Song
塔身总高度为108米，共分8个区段，每区段设有观光休息平台，配有斜向直升电梯供游客上下，俯瞰杭州城。REUTERS/Aly Song
具有巴黎风情的天都城住宅小区建成后可容纳至少1万人居住，但由于入住率低，被媒体称为“鬼城”。 REUTERS/Aly Song
铁塔为小区增色不少。 REUTERS/Aly Song
天都城小区俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名男子在小区内骑着摩托车。 REUTERS/Aly Song
闪电划过天空美景。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名农民居住在山寨埃菲尔铁塔附近。 REUTERS/Aly Song
阴天下的铁塔。REUTERS/Aly Song
一名农民在山寨埃菲尔铁塔附近耕作。 REUTERS/Aly Song
倾斜的铁塔。 REUTERS/Aly Song
高耸竖立。 REUTERS/Aly Song
下一个
美国性奴案囚室曝光 Inside Ariel Castro's house
(Reuters) - 震惊全美的俄亥俄州绑架案近日做出宣判，绑架、禁锢3名女子当性奴凌虐长达10年的嫌犯阿里尔·卡斯特罗(Ariel Castro)被法庭判处终身监禁，加1000年刑期，不准假释。阿里尔·卡斯特罗用来囚禁3名女子的房屋内景也随之曝光。
贝卢斯科尼的女人们 Berlusconi's Women
(Reuters) -AC米兰老板、意大利前总理贝卢斯科尼于今年6月因性丑闻案被判处7年监禁。贝卢斯科尼是政坛的“绯闻大王”，虽然已是70多岁的老人，仍风流成性，有众多女性保有“错综复杂”的关系。
恒天然肉毒杆菌风波发酵 Fonterra Infant Formula
(Reuters) -新西兰乳品巨头恒天然乳制品受肉毒杆菌污染事件的影响范围扩大，而新西兰“100%纯净”的营销口号也遭遇挑战。
世界真奇妙 Weird world records 2013
(Reuters) -盘点千奇百怪的世界纪录。
精选图集
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.