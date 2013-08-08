杭州版“鬼城” Eiffel Tower in China
中国的开放商现在不仅模仿西方的部分建筑，开始模仿整座城市，位于浙江杭州临平星桥镇的天都城住宅小区为吸引有钱客户购买，就模仿了整个巴黎的建筑风格。 REUTERS/Aly Song
“天都城”小区不仅模仿了巴黎的建筑风格，还修建了“埃菲尔铁塔”、“凯旋门”的建筑。 REUTERS/Aly Song
项目设计者称旨在给中国的有钱人创造足不出户的“异域风情”。 REUTERS/Aly Song
“天都城”小区的住宅均价10,000元。 REUTERS/Aly Song
“天都城”小区建成后可容纳至少1万人居住，但目前入住率非常低，大部分时间成为新人拍摄婚纱照的场地，被称为“鬼城”。 REUTERS/Aly Song
天都城小区俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Aly Song
具有巴黎风情的灯柱。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一处喷泉。 REUTERS/Aly Song
小区内的整个建筑具有欧洲特色。REUTERS/Aly Song
小区视野开阔。 REUTERS/Aly Song
“埃菲尔铁塔”为小区增色不少。 REUTERS/Aly Song
铁塔映射在喷泉中。 REUTERS/Aly Song
山寨版埃菲尔铁塔已于2007年竣工，仿法国巴黎埃菲尔铁塔，按1∶3比例缩放设计修建。 REUTERS/Aly Song
铁塔由基础和上部钢构组成，塔基为大体积混凝土现浇承台和钻孔桩基组成。 REUTERS/Aly Song
塔身为全钢构连接件组成，整体钢结构件总重达1000余吨。 REUTERS/Aly Song
塔身总高度为108米，共分8个区段，每区段设有观光休息平台，配有斜向直升电梯供游客上下，俯瞰杭州城。REUTERS/Aly Song
闪电划过天空美景。 REUTERS/Aly Song
一名农民居住在山寨埃菲尔铁塔附近。 REUTERS/Aly Song
阴天下的铁塔。REUTERS/Aly Song
倾斜的铁塔。 REUTERS/Aly Song
下一个
24小时时事新闻(8月8日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
中国山寨版埃菲尔 Eiffel Tower in China
(Reuters) - 浙江杭州临平星桥镇一住宅小区为营造法国风情，在小区内仿造了一座法国巴黎埃菲尔铁塔，引起人们的关注。
美国性奴案囚室曝光 Inside Ariel Castro's house
(Reuters) - 震惊全美的俄亥俄州绑架案近日做出宣判，绑架、禁锢3名女子当性奴凌虐长达10年的嫌犯阿里尔·卡斯特罗(Ariel Castro)被法庭判处终身监禁，加1000年刑期，不准假释。阿里尔·卡斯特罗用来囚禁3名女子的房屋内景也随之曝光。
贝卢斯科尼的女人们 Berlusconi's Women
(Reuters) -AC米兰老板、意大利前总理贝卢斯科尼于今年6月因性丑闻案被判处7年监禁。贝卢斯科尼是政坛的“绯闻大王”，虽然已是70多岁的老人，仍风流成性，有众多女性保有“错综复杂”的关系。
精选图集
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.