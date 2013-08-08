版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 8日 星期四 09:48 BJT

杭州版“鬼城” Eiffel Tower in China

中国的开放商现在不仅模仿西方的部分建筑，开始模仿整座城市，位于浙江杭州临平星桥镇的天都城住宅小区为吸引有钱客户购买，就模仿了整个巴黎的建筑风格。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 8日 星期四
“天都城”小区不仅模仿了巴黎的建筑风格，还修建了“埃菲尔铁塔”、“凯旋门”的建筑。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 8日 星期四
项目设计者称旨在给中国的有钱人创造足不出户的“异域风情”。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 8日 星期四
“天都城”小区的住宅均价10,000元。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 8日 星期四
“天都城”小区建成后可容纳至少1万人居住，但目前入住率非常低，大部分时间成为新人拍摄婚纱照的场地，被称为“鬼城”。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 8日 星期四
天都城小区俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 8日 星期四
具有巴黎风情的灯柱。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 8日 星期四
一处喷泉。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 8日 星期四
小区内的整个建筑具有欧洲特色。REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 8日 星期四
小区视野开阔。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 8日 星期四
“埃菲尔铁塔”为小区增色不少。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 8日 星期四
铁塔映射在喷泉中。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 8日 星期四
山寨版埃菲尔铁塔已于2007年竣工，仿法国巴黎埃菲尔铁塔，按1∶3比例缩放设计修建。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 8日 星期四
铁塔由基础和上部钢构组成，塔基为大体积混凝土现浇承台和钻孔桩基组成。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 8日 星期四
塔身为全钢构连接件组成，整体钢结构件总重达1000余吨。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
塔身总高度为108米，共分8个区段，每区段设有观光休息平台，配有斜向直升电梯供游客上下，俯瞰杭州城。REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
闪电划过天空美景。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
一名农民居住在山寨埃菲尔铁塔附近。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
阴天下的铁塔。REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
倾斜的铁塔。 REUTERS/Aly Song

2013年 8月 2日 星期五
