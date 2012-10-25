扮“八路”打游击 Eighth Route Army Theme Parks
山西武乡县总投资约5亿元建设了八路军文化园、游击战体验园和大型实景剧《太行山》为主要内容的“两园一剧”重点红色旅游项目，游客可以花钱扮演日本士兵或是八路军士兵，重温革命区的抗日战争。(摄于2012年10月20日) REUmore
八路军文化园位于位于武乡县八路军太行纪念馆东侧，占地面积231亩，投资超过2亿，园内主要由八路村、八路军文艺社、八路军抗战胜利纪念坛等板块组成，反映八路军与根据地群众的战斗生活。(鼓乐队在八路军文化园外表演。) REUTmore
武乡是太行山区著名的抗日根据地之一，境内有八路军总司令部、八路军总政治部、中共中央北方局、129师司令部、抗日军政大学、新华日报社、百团大战关家垴主战场、朱总司令手植红星杨等革命遗址40多处。 REUTERS/Jasonmore
八路军文化园内的雕塑。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
雕塑夜景。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
八路军文化园展品。REUTERS/Jason Lee
演员参加大型实景剧表演。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
当地村民装扮成八路军参加大型实景剧表演。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名装扮成八路军的演员挥手谢幕。REUTERS/Jason Lee
八路军文化园内表演的“日本士兵”。公园还提供了专业演员和声光效果。REUTERS/Jason Lee
殊死搏斗。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名“日军士兵”残害“百姓”。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
“日本军官”。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
八路军游击战体验园位于百团大战指挥部旧址的武乡砖壁村，投资约1.05亿元，依据朱德总司令提出的“八路军十大游击战法”为主题设计，共设有地雷战、地道战、追击战和围困战等参与项目，并加入美轮美奂的现场情景表演以及真人CS实战more
在体验开始前，一名男子装扮成八路军士兵使用仿真武器瞄准。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名游客使用仿真枪练习射击。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名参加角色扮演游戏的女性游客扮成日本士兵走进战壕。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
游客们使用仿真武器参加实景射击。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名装扮成日本士兵的男孩。REUTERS/Jason Lee
一名游客装扮成日本士兵。REUTERS/Jason Lee
