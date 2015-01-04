摇滚歌星“猫王”模仿大赛
2015年1月2日，英国伯明翰，美国著名摇滚歌星“猫王”埃尔维斯·普雷斯利的模仿者在当地参加欧洲埃尔维斯锦标赛的角逐。REUTERS/Darren Staples
埃尔维斯·普雷斯利(Elvis Aron Presley)是20世纪美国流行音乐中最重要的人物。REUTERS/Darren Staples
一名选手在表演。REUTERS/Darren Staples
一名模仿者已穿戴整齐。REUTERS/Darren Staples
一个印有“猫王”头像的手提袋。REUTERS/Darren Staples
一名模仿者观看其他选手进行表演。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
“猫王”钥匙圈。REUTERS/Darren Staples
一名男子浏览销售的书籍。REUTERS/Darren Staples
