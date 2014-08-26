《绝命毒师》领跑艾美奖 Emmy Awards 2014
当地时间8月25日，第66届美国电视艾美奖颁奖典礼在洛杉矶诺基亚剧院举行， AMC《绝命毒师》(Breaking Bad)获得包括剧情类最佳剧集、最佳男主角、男配角、女配角、最佳剧本在内的五项大奖。REUTERS/Mikmore
在《生活大爆炸》中饰演“谢耳朵”的吉姆·帕森斯(Jim Parsons)再夺喜剧视帝，也是他第四度获得喜剧类最佳男主角。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
《摩登家庭》(Modern Family)连续第五年夺得艾美奖最佳喜剧。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
在致敬环节，比利·克里斯托上台致辞，向本月11日刚刚离世的喜剧大师罗宾·威廉姆斯致敬。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
《绝命毒师》“老白”布莱恩·科兰斯顿(Bryan Cranston)将剧情类最佳男主角收入囊中。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
朱莉娅·路易斯·德利法斯(Julia Louis-Dreyfus)凭借《副总统》夺得喜剧类最佳女主角奖，在登台领奖途中被“毒师老白”布莱恩中途“拦截”并强吻15秒以上。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
在《摩登家庭》中出演格伦丽亚的“性感尤物”索菲娅·维加拉(Sofia Vergara)在在自动旋转台上展示完美身材。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
歌曲恶搞专家艾尔·扬科维奇(Weird Al Yankovic)献唱。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
朱丽安娜·玛格丽丝(Julianna Margulies)凭借《傲骨贤妻》(The Good wife)夺得剧情类最佳女主角。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: more
杰西卡·兰格 (Jessica Lange)凭借《美国怪谭》(American Horror Story: Coven) 夺得迷你剧/电视电影最佳女主角奖。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
朱莉娅·罗伯茨(Julia Roberts)参演的《平常的心》(The Normal Heart)获得最佳电视电影。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
凯瑟琳·海格尔(Katherine Heigl)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
克莱尔·丹尼斯(Claire Danes) 。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《广告狂人》女星克里斯蒂娜·亨德里克斯(Christina Hendricks)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
华裔女星刘玉玲(Lucy Liu)参演《基本演绎法》(Elementary)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《广告狂人》女星詹纽瑞·琼斯(January Jones)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《摩登家庭》男星杰西·泰勒·弗格森(Jesse Tyler Ferguson)和设计师扎克·珀森 (Zac Posen) 为超模海蒂·克鲁姆(Heidi Klum)整理裙摆。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsomore
演员兼歌手柯克·帕尔莫(Keke Palmer)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
24小时时事新闻(8月27日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
世卫称埃博拉疫情比想象更严重 Fighting Ebola
世界卫生组织称，埃博拉感染者藏在家里以及存在医生无法进入的“阴影区”，这些意味着西非埃博拉疫情比想象的更为严重。
24小时时事新闻(8月26日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
冰桶大挑战 Ice Bucket Challenge
ALS冰桶挑战近日席卷科技、娱乐和体育圈，迅速在社交网络上风靡，大部分选择挑战冰桶的知名人士，也同时为公益组织捐出善款。
