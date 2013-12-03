路透年度图片(娱乐类) Entertainment of 2013
当地时间8月25日晚，美国纽约，第三十届MTV音乐录影带大奖在布鲁克林新建的巴克莱中心举行。迪士尼小花旦麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)和R&B歌手罗宾·西克(Robin Thicke)表演歌曲《Blurred Lmore
2月24日，第85届奥斯卡金像奖在美国好莱坞杜比剧院举行。詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)凭借《乌云背后的幸福线》获得最佳女主角，劳伦斯上台领奖时激动摔倒。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2月10日，第55届美国格莱美音乐奖在洛杉矶斯台普斯中心举行，乐坛天后碧昂斯(Beyonce)以《Love On Top》拿下最佳传统R&B歌手奖。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6月8日，美国加利福尼亚，Jason Sudeikis speaks next to a baby giraffe at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awardmore
3月25日，波兰罗兹市，加拿大小天王贾斯汀·比伯(Justin Bieber)在演唱会之后出现在Wladyslaw Reymont机场。 REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta
11月10日，第二十届欧洲MTV音乐大奖颁奖典礼在荷兰阿姆斯特丹举行，“水果姐”凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)在典礼上表演。REUTERS/Remko De Waal
11月11日，美国纽约，“怪异女神”Lady Gaga出席了在此举办的2013年度魅力女性颁奖礼。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
美国时间9月22日，第65届美国电视艾美奖颁奖礼在洛杉矶诺基亚剧院举行,《绝命毒师》获剧情类最佳剧集奖。图为演职人员在后台合影。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10月30日，美国白宫，第一夫人米歇尔·奥巴马(Michelle Obama)搭档著名儿童电视节目《芝麻街》的经典布偶角色“埃尔莫”和“罗西塔”鼓励儿童多吃蔬果，建立更为健康的饮食习惯和生活方式。REUTERS/Yurimore
11月26日，英国伦敦，美国乡村歌手泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)受邀参加了威廉王子在肯辛顿宫举办的“白色冬日庆典”晚宴。REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Amanda Bynes arrives for a court hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, July 9, 2013. Bynes was charmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arm wrestles former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to mark the beginning of the "Fan more
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show durmore
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy Angelina Jolie listens during a United Nations Secmore
Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in Nemore
John Goodman and Alan Arkin from "Argo" embrace at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, more
Conan O'Brien smashes a gavel as he speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washingmore
Rihanna performs at Staples Center in Los Angeles, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Downey Jr. waves next to co-star Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" in Hollywood, April 24more
Cara Delevingne poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the screening of 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opemore
下一个
《速度与激情》男星保罗·沃克车祸身亡 Paul Walker
(Reuters) - 2013年11月30日，《速度与激情》(The Fast and theFurious)系列影片男主演保罗·沃克(Paul Walker)在南加州一起车祸中不幸身亡，年仅40岁。
大开眼界 Extreme - 10 Dec 2013
(Reuters) -路透摄影师带您挑战视觉极限。
终盘点：讣告类 Yearend 2013:Notable Deaths
(Reuters) - 盘点在2013年逝世的名人们。
冒牌金正恩 Kim Jong-un looklike
(Reuters) - 现年35岁的男子霍华德(Howard)模仿朝鲜最高领导人金正恩的穿着和发型现身香港街头，引发众人围观。
精选图集
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in �swing� counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year � a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican�s re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.