图片 | 2013年 12月 3日 星期二 16:02 BJT

路透年度图片(娱乐类) Entertainment of 2013

当地时间8月25日晚，美国纽约，第三十届MTV音乐录影带大奖在布鲁克林新建的巴克莱中心举行。迪士尼小花旦麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)和R&B歌手罗宾·西克(Robin Thicke)表演歌曲《Blurred Lines》。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

当地时间8月25日晚，美国纽约，第三十届MTV音乐录影带大奖在布鲁克林新建的巴克莱中心举行。迪士尼小花旦麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)和R&B歌手罗宾·西克(Robin Thicke)表演歌曲《Blurred Lines》。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
当地时间8月25日晚，美国纽约，第三十届MTV音乐录影带大奖在布鲁克林新建的巴克莱中心举行。迪士尼小花旦麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)和R&B歌手罗宾·西克(Robin Thicke)表演歌曲《Blurred Lines》。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2月24日，第85届奥斯卡金像奖在美国好莱坞杜比剧院举行。詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)凭借《乌云背后的幸福线》获得最佳女主角，劳伦斯上台领奖时激动摔倒。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2月24日，第85届奥斯卡金像奖在美国好莱坞杜比剧院举行。詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)凭借《乌云背后的幸福线》获得最佳女主角，劳伦斯上台领奖时激动摔倒。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
2月24日，第85届奥斯卡金像奖在美国好莱坞杜比剧院举行。詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)凭借《乌云背后的幸福线》获得最佳女主角，劳伦斯上台领奖时激动摔倒。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2月10日，第55届美国格莱美音乐奖在洛杉矶斯台普斯中心举行，乐坛天后碧昂斯(Beyonce)以《Love On Top》拿下最佳传统R&B歌手奖。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2月10日，第55届美国格莱美音乐奖在洛杉矶斯台普斯中心举行，乐坛天后碧昂斯(Beyonce)以《Love On Top》拿下最佳传统R&B歌手奖。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
2月10日，第55届美国格莱美音乐奖在洛杉矶斯台普斯中心举行，乐坛天后碧昂斯(Beyonce)以《Love On Top》拿下最佳传统R&B歌手奖。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6月8日，美国加利福尼亚，Jason Sudeikis speaks next to a baby giraffe at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

6月8日，美国加利福尼亚，Jason Sudeikis speaks next to a baby giraffe at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awardmore

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
6月8日，美国加利福尼亚，Jason Sudeikis speaks next to a baby giraffe at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3月25日，波兰罗兹市，加拿大小天王贾斯汀·比伯(Justin Bieber)在演唱会之后出现在Wladyslaw Reymont机场。 REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta

3月25日，波兰罗兹市，加拿大小天王贾斯汀·比伯(Justin Bieber)在演唱会之后出现在Wladyslaw Reymont机场。 REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
3月25日，波兰罗兹市，加拿大小天王贾斯汀·比伯(Justin Bieber)在演唱会之后出现在Wladyslaw Reymont机场。 REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta
11月10日，第二十届欧洲MTV音乐大奖颁奖典礼在荷兰阿姆斯特丹举行，"水果姐"凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)在典礼上表演。REUTERS/Remko De Waal

11月10日，第二十届欧洲MTV音乐大奖颁奖典礼在荷兰阿姆斯特丹举行，“水果姐”凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)在典礼上表演。REUTERS/Remko De Waal

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
11月10日，第二十届欧洲MTV音乐大奖颁奖典礼在荷兰阿姆斯特丹举行，“水果姐”凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)在典礼上表演。REUTERS/Remko De Waal
11月11日，美国纽约，"怪异女神"Lady Gaga出席了在此举办的2013年度魅力女性颁奖礼。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

11月11日，美国纽约，“怪异女神”Lady Gaga出席了在此举办的2013年度魅力女性颁奖礼。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
11月11日，美国纽约，“怪异女神”Lady Gaga出席了在此举办的2013年度魅力女性颁奖礼。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
美国时间9月22日，第65届美国电视艾美奖颁奖礼在洛杉矶诺基亚剧院举行,《绝命毒师》获剧情类最佳剧集奖。图为演职人员在后台合影。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

美国时间9月22日，第65届美国电视艾美奖颁奖礼在洛杉矶诺基亚剧院举行,《绝命毒师》获剧情类最佳剧集奖。图为演职人员在后台合影。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
美国时间9月22日，第65届美国电视艾美奖颁奖礼在洛杉矶诺基亚剧院举行,《绝命毒师》获剧情类最佳剧集奖。图为演职人员在后台合影。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10月30日，美国白宫，第一夫人米歇尔·奥巴马(Michelle Obama)搭档著名儿童电视节目《芝麻街》的经典布偶角色"埃尔莫"和"罗西塔"鼓励儿童多吃蔬果，建立更为健康的饮食习惯和生活方式。REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

10月30日，美国白宫，第一夫人米歇尔·奥巴马(Michelle Obama)搭档著名儿童电视节目《芝麻街》的经典布偶角色“埃尔莫”和“罗西塔”鼓励儿童多吃蔬果，建立更为健康的饮食习惯和生活方式。REUTERS/Yurimore

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
10月30日，美国白宫，第一夫人米歇尔·奥巴马(Michelle Obama)搭档著名儿童电视节目《芝麻街》的经典布偶角色“埃尔莫”和“罗西塔”鼓励儿童多吃蔬果，建立更为健康的饮食习惯和生活方式。REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
11月26日，英国伦敦，美国乡村歌手泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)受邀参加了威廉王子在肯辛顿宫举办的"白色冬日庆典"晚宴。REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

11月26日，英国伦敦，美国乡村歌手泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)受邀参加了威廉王子在肯辛顿宫举办的“白色冬日庆典”晚宴。REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
11月26日，英国伦敦，美国乡村歌手泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)受邀参加了威廉王子在肯辛顿宫举办的“白色冬日庆典”晚宴。REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Amanda Bynes arrives for a court hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, July 9, 2013. Bynes was charged with reckless endangerment and attempted tampering with physical evidence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Amanda Bynes arrives for a court hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, July 9, 2013. Bynes was charmore

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Amanda Bynes arrives for a court hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, July 9, 2013. Bynes was charged with reckless endangerment and attempted tampering with physical evidence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arm wrestles former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to mark the beginning of the "Fan Expo" in Toronto, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arm wrestles former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to mark the beginning of the "Fan more

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arm wrestles former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to mark the beginning of the "Fan Expo" in Toronto, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show durmore

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy Angelina Jolie listens during a United Nations Security Council meeting on women, peace, security, and sexual violence in conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy Angelina Jolie listens during a United Nations Secmore

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy Angelina Jolie listens during a United Nations Security Council meeting on women, peace, security, and sexual violence in conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in Nemore

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Tilda Swinton sleeps in a box for her performance piece called "The Maybe.", at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
John Goodman and Alan Arkin from "Argo" embrace at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

John Goodman and Alan Arkin from "Argo" embrace at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, more

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
John Goodman and Alan Arkin from "Argo" embrace at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Conan O'Brien smashes a gavel as he speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Conan O'Brien smashes a gavel as he speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washingmore

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Conan O'Brien smashes a gavel as he speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rihanna performs at Staples Center in Los Angeles, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rihanna performs at Staples Center in Los Angeles, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Rihanna performs at Staples Center in Los Angeles, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Downey Jr. waves next to co-star Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" in Hollywood, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Robert Downey Jr. waves next to co-star Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" in Hollywood, April 24more

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Robert Downey Jr. waves next to co-star Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" in Hollywood, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cara Delevingne poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the screening of 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool

Cara Delevingne poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the screening of 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opemore

2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Cara Delevingne poses as she arrives on the red carpet for the screening of 'The Great Gatsby' and for the opening ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
