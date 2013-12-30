路透年度图片(娱乐类) Entertainment of 2013
2013年1月27日，在洛杉矶举行的第19届美国演员工会奖颁奖礼上，男星约翰·古德曼(John Goodman)与艾伦·阿金(Alan Arkin)相拥。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2月10日，第55届美国格莱美音乐奖在洛杉矶斯台普斯中心举行，乐坛天后碧昂斯(Beyonce)以《Love On Top》夺得最佳传统R&B歌手大奖。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2月24日，第85届奥斯卡金像奖在好莱坞杜比剧院举行，22岁的詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)凭借《乌云背后的幸福线》成为奥斯卡史上最年轻的影后，在上台领奖时不慎跌倒。 REUTERS/Mario Amore
3月25日，波兰罗兹，加拿大小天王贾斯汀·比伯(Justin Bieber)在演唱会后赤裸上身现身瓦迪斯瓦夫·雷蒙特机场。 REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta
4月8日，美国洛杉矶，蕾哈娜在斯台普斯中心表演。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4月17日，纽约现代艺术博物馆，英国前卫女星蒂尔达•斯文顿(Tilda Swinton)上演行为艺术《也许》(Maybe)，她躺在一樽透明玻璃柜中睡觉，供人参观。 REUTERS/Keith Bedford
4月24日，美国加州好莱坞，“钢铁侠”小罗伯特·唐尼(Robert Downey Jr.)与格温妮丝·帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)出席《钢铁侠3》首映礼。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4月27日，在华盛顿举行的白宫记者协会晚宴上，著名脱口秀主持人柯南•奥布莱恩(Conan O'Brien)激动敲碎木槌。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
5月15日，在第66届法国戛纳电影节开幕式上，英国超模卡拉·迪瓦伊(Cara Delevingne)亮相本届电影节开幕影片《了不起的盖茨比》红地毯。 REUTERS/Loic Venance/Pool
6月8日，2013年度斯派克电视台男士选择奖颁奖礼在加州举行，美国喜剧演员杰森·苏戴奇斯(Jason Sudeikis)与一只小长颈鹿一同登台。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6月24日，联合国难民署特使安吉丽娜·朱莉(Angelina Jolie)在纽约出席联合国安理会辩论并发言，谴责性暴力犯罪。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
7月9日，女星阿曼达·拜恩斯(Amanda Bynes)抵达纽约曼哈顿刑事法庭。拜恩斯于两个月前在家中吸食大麻，并将吸食大麻的管子从36楼高空扔下，邻居报警后警方将其逮捕。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
8月23日，加拿大多伦多市市长罗博•福特与美国摔跤天王胡克•霍根在FanExpo游戏展上比腕力，罗博•福特最终获胜。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
8月25日晚，第三十届MTV音乐录影带大奖在纽约新建的巴克莱中心举行，迪士尼小花旦麦莉·赛勒斯(Miley Cyrus)与R&B歌手罗宾·西克(Robin Thicke)表演歌曲《Blurred Lines》。REUTEmore
9月22日，第65届美国电视艾美奖颁奖礼在洛杉矶诺基亚剧院举行，热门美剧《绝命毒师》获剧情类最佳剧集奖后，主创人员在后台合影。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
9月29日，在巴黎时装周上，坎耶·维斯特(Kanye West)与金·卡戴珊(Kim Kardashian)到达纪梵希(Givenchy)2014年春夏女装秀现场。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
10月30日，美国第一夫人米歇尔(Michelle Obama)在白宫与著名儿童电视节目《芝麻街》的经典角色“埃尔莫”和“罗西塔”搭档，鼓励儿童多吃蔬果，建立更为健康的饮食习惯和生活方式。 REUTERS/Yuri Grmore
11月10日，第二十届欧洲MTV音乐大奖颁奖典礼在荷兰阿姆斯特丹举行，“水果姐”凯蒂·佩里(Katy Perry)在典礼上腾空飞翔。 REUTERS/Remko De Waal
11月11日，“雷人教母”Lady Gaga出席了在纽约举办的2013年度魅力女性颁奖礼。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
11月26日，英国伦敦，美国乡村小天后泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)受邀出席威廉王子在肯辛顿宫举办的“白色冬日庆典”晚宴。 REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
下一个
年度图片(环境类) Environment of 2013
(Reuters) - 路透社公布2013年度环境类最佳图片，展现自然界的极致之美。
圣诞老人忙不停 Santa Season
(Reuters) - 全球进入圣诞季，圣诞老人抢风头。
路透年度图片(动物类) Animals of 2013
(Reuters) - 路透社公布2013年度动物类最佳图片，展现动物界的奇妙与野性之美。
圣诞老人季 Santa season
(Reuters) -
精选图集
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.