路透年度图片--娱乐类
9月29日，意大利威尼斯，美国男星乔治·克鲁尼与英国美女律师艾莫·阿拉穆丁抵达市政厅办理结婚登记。 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
2月18日，沙特阿拉伯利雅得，到访的英国查尔斯王子身穿沙特传统服饰、手持刀剑跳传统舞蹈Arda。 REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine
3月2日，第86届奥斯卡颁奖典礼于在洛杉矶杜比剧院举行，女星詹妮弗·劳伦斯站在奥斯卡小金人雕塑后面张望。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
3月2日，在第86届奥斯卡颁奖典礼上，主持人艾伦·德杰尼勒斯在现场与好莱坞群星大玩自拍，照片经过艾伦的“推特”账号发布后，转发量当天就破世界纪录，至今共有336.9万条转发。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
3月12日，《美眉校探》电影版首映式在好莱坞举行，克里斯汀·贝尔(中)对瑞恩·汉森(左)和杰森·道林 (右)“袭臀”。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4月18日，澳大利亚悉尼，英国剑桥公爵夫人凯特在曼利海滩与冲浪救生员交谈。 REUTERS/David Gray
5月14日，第67届戛纳电影节在法国举行，女星妮可·基德曼亮相其主演的开幕影片《摩纳哥王妃》媒体会。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
5月16日，《驯龙高手2》在第67届戛纳电影节上举办首映礼，保安人员逮捕一名试图钻进女星亚美莉卡·费雷拉裙底偷窥的男子。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessie
8月24日，2014年MTV音乐录影带大奖颁奖礼在美国英格尔伍德举行，流行天后碧昂斯荣获“迈克尔·杰克逊录影带先锋终身成就大奖”，其丈夫Jay-Z怀抱女儿上台助阵。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8月24日，在2014年MTV音乐录影带大奖颁奖礼上，全场悼念已故喜剧明星罗宾·威廉姆斯。罗宾·威廉姆斯于8月11日被发现在位于北加州的家中自缢身亡，终年63岁。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8月24日，美国新生代女演员兼流行歌手麦莉·赛勒斯亮相2014年MTV音乐录影带大奖颁奖礼。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3月23日，法国前总统萨科齐与妻子布吕尼为巴黎市镇选举投票后，坐在长椅上休息。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
6月12日，英国伦敦， 布拉德·皮特和安吉丽娜·朱莉夫妇出席世界反性暴力峰会。 REUTERS/Lefteris Pitarakis/Pool
7月7日，在巴黎时装周上，好莱坞男星西恩·潘与女友查理兹·塞隆在迪奥秀场开场前亲昵交谈。 REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
8月12日，日本东京，“雷人教母”Lady Gaga抵达成田国际机场，开始亚洲巡演。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
24小时时事新闻（12月10日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
宜家打造“床上影院”
家具零售商宜家将俄罗斯一家电影院内的座椅全部更换为17张宜家双人床，让观众可以躺着欣赏电影。
里昂灯光节展现璀璨城市
为期四天的2014年度法国里昂灯光节拉开帷幕，里昂城被各色创意无限的灯光装饰照得有如白昼。
24小时时事新闻（12月9日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
