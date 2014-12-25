版本:
中国
2014年 12月 25日

路透年度图片--环境类

2月12日，以色列内提沃特，一群椋鸟飞过天空。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2月12日，以色列内提沃特，一群椋鸟飞过天空。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
2月12日，以色列内提沃特，一群椋鸟飞过天空。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
11月18日，巴西圣保罗州纳扎雷保利斯塔，干涸的坎塔雷拉水库Atibainha大坝鸟瞰图。REUTERS/Nacho Doce

11月18日，巴西圣保罗州纳扎雷保利斯塔，干涸的坎塔雷拉水库Atibainha大坝鸟瞰图。REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
11月18日，巴西圣保罗州纳扎雷保利斯塔，干涸的坎塔雷拉水库Atibainha大坝鸟瞰图。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
4月23日，美国德克萨斯州纽卡斯尔，巨大的雷暴“超级单体”过境。科学家们将这些特殊的、巨大的云层叫做“超级单体”，这些云层往往出现于美国中部，拥有孕育龙卷风的能力，但是在龙卷风之前，便已构成惊人的形态。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins

4月23日，美国德克萨斯州纽卡斯尔，巨大的雷暴"超级单体"过境。科学家们将这些特殊的、巨大的云层叫做"超级单体"，这些云层往往出现于美国中部，拥有孕育龙卷风的能力，但是在龙卷风之前，便已构成惊人的形态。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
4月23日，美国德克萨斯州纽卡斯尔，巨大的雷暴“超级单体”过境。科学家们将这些特殊的、巨大的云层叫做“超级单体”，这些云层往往出现于美国中部，拥有孕育龙卷风的能力，但是在龙卷风之前，便已构成惊人的形态。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins
1月6日，印尼北苏门答腊卡罗区，一辆公共汽车行驶在锡纳朋火山喷发后灰覆盖的道路上。 REUTERS/YT Haryono

1月6日，印尼北苏门答腊卡罗区，一辆公共汽车行驶在锡纳朋火山喷发后灰覆盖的道路上。 REUTERS/YT Haryono

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
1月6日，印尼北苏门答腊卡罗区，一辆公共汽车行驶在锡纳朋火山喷发后灰覆盖的道路上。 REUTERS/YT Haryono
1月28日，巴西毛里蒂，一名工人站在Cuncas II隧道内。该隧道将打通在建的运河，将圣弗朗西斯科河的水转至4个出现旱灾的州使用。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

1月28日，巴西毛里蒂，一名工人站在Cuncas II隧道内。该隧道将打通在建的运河，将圣弗朗西斯科河的水转至4个出现旱灾的州使用。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
1月28日，巴西毛里蒂，一名工人站在Cuncas II隧道内。该隧道将打通在建的运河，将圣弗朗西斯科河的水转至4个出现旱灾的州使用。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
2月8日，玻利维亚贝尼，牛群被困在洪水中的高地势处。 REUTERS/David Mercado

2月8日，玻利维亚贝尼，牛群被困在洪水中的高地势处。 REUTERS/David Mercado

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
2月8日，玻利维亚贝尼，牛群被困在洪水中的高地势处。 REUTERS/David Mercado
9月16日，美国加州Fresh Pond，消防员参加森林火灾灭火行动。 REUTERS/Noah Berger

9月16日，美国加州Fresh Pond，消防员参加森林火灾灭火行动。 REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
9月16日，美国加州Fresh Pond，消防员参加森林火灾灭火行动。 REUTERS/Noah Berger
5月19日，塞尔维亚Krupanj，一间卧室窗户倒灌洪水淤泥。欧洲南部巴尔干半岛连降暴雨引发洪灾，塞尔维亚、波黑、波兰、克罗地亚等地都不同程度受灾。REUTERS/Marko Djurica

5月19日，塞尔维亚Krupanj，一间卧室窗户倒灌洪水淤泥。欧洲南部巴尔干半岛连降暴雨引发洪灾，塞尔维亚、波黑、波兰、克罗地亚等地都不同程度受灾。REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
5月19日，塞尔维亚Krupanj，一间卧室窗户倒灌洪水淤泥。欧洲南部巴尔干半岛连降暴雨引发洪灾，塞尔维亚、波黑、波兰、克罗地亚等地都不同程度受灾。REUTERS/Marko Djurica
10月8日，印度尼西亚北苏门答腊省卡罗区，锡纳朋火山喷发，喷出熔岩及大量如黑云般的火山灰。 REUTERS/YT Haryono

10月8日，印度尼西亚北苏门答腊省卡罗区，锡纳朋火山喷发，喷出熔岩及大量如黑云般的火山灰。 REUTERS/YT Haryono

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
10月8日，印度尼西亚北苏门答腊省卡罗区，锡纳朋火山喷发，喷出熔岩及大量如黑云般的火山灰。 REUTERS/YT Haryono
7月30日，比利时伊特尔，暴雨过后的场景。REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

7月30日，比利时伊特尔，暴雨过后的场景。REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
7月30日，比利时伊特尔，暴雨过后的场景。REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
7月18日，海南海口，一名男子在台风威马逊来袭时推着电动车前行。REUTERS/Stringer

7月18日，海南海口，一名男子在台风威马逊来袭时推着电动车前行。REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
7月18日，海南海口，一名男子在台风威马逊来袭时推着电动车前行。REUTERS/Stringer
1月8日，北美安大略湖尼亚加拉大瀑布出现被冰冻景观。 REUTERS/Aaron Harris

1月8日，北美安大略湖尼亚加拉大瀑布出现被冰冻景观。 REUTERS/Aaron Harris

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
1月8日，北美安大略湖尼亚加拉大瀑布出现被冰冻景观。 REUTERS/Aaron Harris
4月3日，智利伊基克，地震造成公路毁坏。智利继1日发生8.2级强震后，2日又发生7.8级强震，均引发海啸，地震共造成6人死亡。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

4月3日，智利伊基克，地震造成公路毁坏。智利继1日发生8.2级强震后，2日又发生7.8级强震，均引发海啸，地震共造成6人死亡。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
4月3日，智利伊基克，地震造成公路毁坏。智利继1日发生8.2级强震后，2日又发生7.8级强震，均引发海啸，地震共造成6人死亡。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
10月30日，印度新德里，在查特普迦节期间，一名信徒在被污染的亚穆纳河中朝圣。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

10月30日，印度新德里，在查特普迦节期间，一名信徒在被污染的亚穆纳河中朝圣。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
10月30日，印度新德里，在查特普迦节期间，一名信徒在被污染的亚穆纳河中朝圣。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
9月6日，积雪覆盖的肯考迪亚地区美景。肯考迪亚地区位于巴控克什米尔，地处喀喇昆仑山脉的中心，是Baltoro冰川和Godwin-Austen冰川的交汇处。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

9月6日，积雪覆盖的肯考迪亚地区美景。肯考迪亚地区位于巴控克什米尔，地处喀喇昆仑山脉的中心，是Baltoro冰川和Godwin-Austen冰川的交汇处。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2014年 12月 25日 星期四
9月6日，积雪覆盖的肯考迪亚地区美景。肯考迪亚地区位于巴控克什米尔，地处喀喇昆仑山脉的中心，是Baltoro冰川和Godwin-Austen冰川的交汇处。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
