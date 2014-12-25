路透年度图片--环境类
2月12日，以色列内提沃特，一群椋鸟飞过天空。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
11月18日，巴西圣保罗州纳扎雷保利斯塔，干涸的坎塔雷拉水库Atibainha大坝鸟瞰图。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
4月23日，美国德克萨斯州纽卡斯尔，巨大的雷暴“超级单体”过境。科学家们将这些特殊的、巨大的云层叫做“超级单体”，这些云层往往出现于美国中部，拥有孕育龙卷风的能力，但是在龙卷风之前，便已构成惊人的形态。 REUTERS/more
1月6日，印尼北苏门答腊卡罗区，一辆公共汽车行驶在锡纳朋火山喷发后灰覆盖的道路上。 REUTERS/YT Haryono
1月28日，巴西毛里蒂，一名工人站在Cuncas II隧道内。该隧道将打通在建的运河，将圣弗朗西斯科河的水转至4个出现旱灾的州使用。REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
2月8日，玻利维亚贝尼，牛群被困在洪水中的高地势处。 REUTERS/David Mercado
9月16日，美国加州Fresh Pond，消防员参加森林火灾灭火行动。 REUTERS/Noah Berger
5月19日，塞尔维亚Krupanj，一间卧室窗户倒灌洪水淤泥。欧洲南部巴尔干半岛连降暴雨引发洪灾，塞尔维亚、波黑、波兰、克罗地亚等地都不同程度受灾。REUTERS/Marko Djurica
10月8日，印度尼西亚北苏门答腊省卡罗区，锡纳朋火山喷发，喷出熔岩及大量如黑云般的火山灰。 REUTERS/YT Haryono
7月30日，比利时伊特尔，暴雨过后的场景。REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
7月18日，海南海口，一名男子在台风威马逊来袭时推着电动车前行。REUTERS/Stringer
1月8日，北美安大略湖尼亚加拉大瀑布出现被冰冻景观。 REUTERS/Aaron Harris
4月3日，智利伊基克，地震造成公路毁坏。智利继1日发生8.2级强震后，2日又发生7.8级强震，均引发海啸，地震共造成6人死亡。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
10月30日，印度新德里，在查特普迦节期间，一名信徒在被污染的亚穆纳河中朝圣。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
9月6日，积雪覆盖的肯考迪亚地区美景。肯考迪亚地区位于巴控克什米尔，地处喀喇昆仑山脉的中心，是Baltoro冰川和Godwin-Austen冰川的交汇处。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
下一个
路透颁出体坛年度各大奖项
路透社全球体育记者投票选出2014年度各项体坛大奖，高尔夫两项大赛锦标得主麦克罗伊和荷兰奥运速滑冠军伊莲·伍斯特分别荣膺路透年度最佳男女运动员。
路透年终盘点：红毯瞬间
告别2014年，路透编辑为您盘点明星们走红毯的经典瞬间。
产油大国排行榜
据美国中央情报局背景资料库，沙特原油产量居全球首位，美俄紧随其后。
路透年终盘点：经典舞台瞬间
即将挥别2014年，路透编辑为您盘点演唱会上的经典瞬间。
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.