埃航劫机惊魂 幸无人受伤 Ethiopian Airlines Hijacking
2014年2月17日，埃塞俄比亚航空公司一架飞往罗马的波音767客机遭劫持，被迫在瑞士日内瓦降落。(被劫客机停在日内瓦纳什机场。) REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
目前，瑞士警方已证实，这架航班是被飞机的副驾驶员所劫持，已经被逮捕，他劫持飞机的目的是向瑞士寻求政治避难。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
该航空公司已声明200余名乘客和机组人员都平安无事，并无人员伤亡。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
这架航班号为ET702的埃塞俄比亚航空公司客机从埃塞俄比亚首都亚的斯亚贝巴飞往意大利罗马。但当飞机在飞行到苏丹上空时，这架航班的副驾驶员趁机长离开驾驶舱去卫生间的时候，将自己反锁在驾驶舱内，控制了航班。 REUTERS/more
最后，因为飞机燃油即将使用完毕，迫降日内瓦。飞机降落后，劫机者通过一条绳索离开了驾驶机舱，之后被瑞士警方逮捕。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
飞机降落后，乘客举着双手从机舱中走出。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
警察在劫持客机上警戒。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
所有乘客离开飞机。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
警方和救护车辆等候在机场停机坪。REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
警察对乘客进行检查。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
一架飞机在日内瓦纳什机场起飞。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
明星迈入而立之年 Who's turning 30
(Reuters) -盘点2014年步入而立之年的明星。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(1)
(Reuters) - 世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
《白日焰火》摘得柏林电影节金熊奖 Berlin Film Festival
(Reuters) - 亚洲电影成为第64届柏林国际电影节的大赢家，中国影片《白日焰火》摘得最佳影片“金熊奖”，男主角廖凡获得影帝殊荣，影后桂冠则由日本影星黑木华摘得。
李坚柔冬奥夺首金 Li Jianrou
(Reuters) -中国选手李坚柔周四在冬奥会短道速滑女子500米决赛中躲过碰撞摔倒的事故，脱颖而出摘得金牌，这已是中国队连续第四届夺得该项目金牌。
