欧洲杯足球宝贝 Euro 2012 Soccer Babes
2012年欧洲杯如火如荼的进行，球员们在绿茵场上拼搏厮杀，赛场下性感靓丽的足球宝贝们纷纷为球队加油助威。(摄于6月16日，波兰弗罗茨瓦夫，波兰女球迷。) REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
荷兰队姐妹花。(摄于6月13日，乌克兰哈尔科夫) REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
俄罗斯球迷举着国旗助阵球队。(摄于6月12日，波兰华沙) REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
波兰宝贝凹凸有致。(摄于6月12日，波兰华沙)REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
脸上绘有心形图案的爱尔兰球迷。(摄于6月14日，波兰格但斯克) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
脸部绘有国旗颜色的克罗地亚球迷。(摄于6月14日，波兰波兹南) REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
法国宝贝尽显俏丽可爱。(摄于6月15日，乌克兰顿涅茨克) REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
兴奋观球的乌克兰球迷宝贝。(6月15日，乌克兰顿涅茨克) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
风情万种的希腊球迷。(摄于6月16日，波兰华沙) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
一名女球迷欢迎捷克球员拉伊拖拉尔(Frantisek Rajtoral)。(摄于6月16日，波兰弗罗茨瓦夫) REUTERS/Petr Josek
荷兰球迷在球队战败后表情凝重。(摄于6月9日，乌克兰哈尔科夫) REUTERS/Yves Herman
迷人的西班牙宝贝。(摄于6月10日，波兰格但斯克) REUTERS/Pascal Lauener (POLAND - Tags: SPORT SOCCER
俄罗斯球迷等待比赛开始。(摄于6月16日，波兰华沙) REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
波兰球迷端庄靓丽。(摄于6月8日，波兰华沙) REUTERS/Peter Andrews
葡萄牙球迷举着国旗观球。(摄于6月9日，乌克兰利沃夫) REUTERS/Michael Dalder
西班牙宝贝大合影。(摄于6月10日，波兰格但斯克) REUTERS/Peter Andrews
德国球员的家属等待观看比赛。(摄于6月13日，乌克兰哈尔科夫) REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
一名宝贝在脸部绘画足球图案。(摄于6月7日，乌克兰哈尔科夫) REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
