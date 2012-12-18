韩国“考试村” Exam Village in South Korea
韩国社会特别注重各种各样的考试，在首尔大学院校周围分布着规模可观的“考试村”，“考生”们居住在这里勤学苦读，形成独特的“考试村”文化。(摄于12月13日) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
有大约3万名考生住在“考试村”里，“考试村”以考试辅导为主业，带动了一大批相关服务业，形成了一个“考试产业群”。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
“考生们”大都租住在私人公寓楼内，空间狭小，但价钱便宜。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
考生们犹如“苦行憎”一样，一天所做得事情就是专心准备考试。REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
随着韩国贫富差距、就业难等社会问题的加深，越来越多的韩国人希望取得各种各样的“资格证”，以此让自己在激烈的就业竞争中取得优势，占得先机。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
近年来，随着“考试村”规模不断扩大，且所处的地点一般交通便利，月租便宜，又不需要做饭、打扫，越来越多跟考试无关的人也纷纷住进了“考试村”，例如大学生、来自国外的打工者、单身上班族以及一些收入较低的贫民和无业者。 REUTmore
27岁的男子Kim Sa-myeong居住在小房间内。REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Kim Sa-myeong在房内学习。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
铺床睡觉。REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
狭小的卫生间。REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Kim Sa-myeong前往浴室洗澡。REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
自助餐厅。REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Kim Sa-myeong吃饭。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
一名老师在课堂上讲授知识。REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
学生们认真听讲。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
人们在“考试村”投票。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
一名尼姑投票。REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
选票。REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
“考试村”的一栋公寓。 REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
下一个
24小时时事新闻(12月19日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
金正日逝世一周年纪念活动 Kim Jong-il's Death
(Reuters) -12月17日，为纪念金正日逝世一周年，朝鲜在安置其遗体的锦绣山太阳宫举办了开馆仪式，金正恩与妻子李雪主出席参拜仪式。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.