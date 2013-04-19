美国德州化肥厂爆炸 Explosion in Texas
美国德克萨斯州韦科市附近一家化肥厂于当地时间周三晚发生大爆炸，当局称可能有数百人受伤，并造成包括一所学校和一家护理中心在内的多所建筑遭到破坏。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
爆炸发生于美国中部夏令时间晚上8点左右，地点在达拉斯以南约80英哩，韦科市以北约20英哩处(32公里)的小镇，镇上居民约2,700人。 REUTERS/GRAPHICS
官方尚未正式公布引起爆炸的原因，目前紧急救援人员正在现场处理。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
德克萨斯州公共安全部的发言人D.L.Wilson称，爆炸可能已造成“数百人伤亡”，并毁坏多栋房屋。REUTERS/Mike Stone
一家疗养院在爆炸中倒塌，据信有人员被埋。爆炸地点附近民居住宅被夷为平地。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
目前城中空气仍然污浊，爆炸发生两个多小时后仍有浓重烟雾，爆炸地点周边地区散落着草木和瓦砾。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
达拉斯电视台WFAA从直升飞机上报导称，看上去小镇韦斯特(West)的大约三个街区都受到损坏。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
德州州长培瑞发布声明表示，州政府“已动用全州物资协助地方官员”处理此次事件。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
一名白宫官员表示，奥巴马政府已掌握事况，并透过联邦紧急管理局留意州政府与地方政府的应对。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
此次德州爆炸事件发生在波士顿马拉松赛爆炸案后不久。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
两天后正值德州韦科市大卫教派火灾案发生20年，当时David Koresh及其教众的居所起火，结束了联邦探员的包围行动。该案导致约82名教众和四名联邦探员丧生。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
爆炸残骸。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
被炸毁的设施。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
4月18日，美国警方称，估计五至15人在周三晚间的德州化肥厂爆炸案中丧生，数十栋房屋被夷为平地。REUTERS/Adrees Latif
当局称，至少160位幸存者在当地医院接受治疗。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
当局称目前还没有直接证据证明是人为引起。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
当地居民搬运救灾物资。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
居民清理毁于爆炸的店铺残骸。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
当地居民相拥安慰。 REUTERS/Mike Stone
下一个
24小时时事新闻(4月19日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
美国德州化肥厂爆炸 Explosion in Texas
(Reuters) - 美国德克萨斯州韦科市附近一家化肥厂于当地时间周三晚发生大爆炸，当局称可能有数百人受伤，并造成包括一所学校和一家护理中心在内的多所建筑遭到破坏。
野生动物进城 Urban Wild
(Reuters) -随着世界范围内城市的扩张，野生动物的原始栖息地正在消失，它们需要与人类共享城市空间。
英国为撒切尔夫人举行葬礼 Funeral for Thatcher
(Reuters) -英国前首相撒切尔的葬礼17日在伦敦举行，英国女王伊丽莎白二世和丈夫爱丁堡公爵，以及来自200个国家和地区的2000多名政要、代表及各界人士等出席。
