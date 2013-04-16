多国遭受爆炸袭击 Explosions in the World
2013年4月15日，美国波士顿举行的马拉松比赛遭遇爆炸袭击，几乎同时发生的两起爆炸发生在马拉松赛终点线附近，造成两人死亡，上百人受伤。 REUTERS/Dan Lampariello
“强力装置”引发波士顿马拉松赛爆炸事件，警方目前未拘留任何嫌疑人。(爆炸案发现场。) REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
一名白宫官员表示，白宫尚不清楚是何人计划并实施了波士顿马拉松赛爆炸案，但正在按“恐怖行为”进行处理。(警察在案发现场附近巡逻。) REUTERS/Scott Eisen
美国总统奥巴马郑重宣布，美国将找出波士顿爆炸案的元凶，并将其绳之以法。 REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
波士顿爆炸事件后，美国总统奥巴马称已指示联邦政府在必要时加强对美国的安防。 REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
伊拉克15日多地接连发生爆炸袭击事件，爆炸已造成至少20人死亡，200多人受伤。(巴格达地区的汽车爆炸袭击现场。) REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
据伊拉克官方通讯社报道，从15日清晨开始，伊拉克首都巴格达市内六个辖区接连发生多起汽车炸弹爆炸袭击，造成9人死亡。REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
除巴格达地区外，伊拉克境内的巴比伦省、纳西里耶省、塔米姆省、迪亚拉省以及曼苏尔省等地均有爆炸袭击事件发生。(摄于巴格达北部基尔库克地区) REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
尚无组织宣称对发生的多起爆炸袭击事件负责。(摄于巴格达北部基尔库克地区) REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
近期伊拉克暴力袭击事件不断，安全形势不容乐观。伊拉克将于本月20日举行省级议会选举，近来针对候选人的暴力袭击和暗杀事件时有发生。(摄于巴格达南部纳西里耶(Nassiriya)地区)REUTERS/Stringer
索马里首都摩加迪沙4月14日发生连环爆炸案，造成至少35人死亡。 REUTERS/Feisal Omar
9名武装分子对摩加迪沙法院大楼和地区行政大楼发动手榴弹、汽车炸弹和自杀性袭击。REUTERS/Feisal Omar
索马里“青年党”宣布对此事负责，并宣布发动针对政府的更多袭击。 REUTERS/Omar Faruk
索马里政府官员称，这是近年来摩加迪沙最严重的伊斯兰极端分子袭击。 REUTERS/Feisal Omar
联合国安理会15日发表媒体声明，对发生在索马里首都摩加迪沙的恐怖袭击事件表示强烈谴责。 REUTERS/Feisal Omar
下一个
路透记者华赛作品 2013 CHIPP Awards
(Reuters) - 2013年3月25日，第九届国际新闻摄影比赛(华赛)评选结果在浙江杭州揭晓。
24小时时事新闻(4月16日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
城市花园 Urban Gardens
(Reuters) -远离闹市喧嚣，尽享静谧人生。
香港电影金像奖颁奖典礼 Hong Kong Film Awards 2013
(Reuters) -第32届香港金像奖4月13日揭晓，梁家辉称帝，杨千嬅凭封后，获12项提名的《寒战》获最佳影片、最佳导演等9项大奖，成为最大赢家。《一九四二》获最佳两岸华语电影。
精选图集
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.