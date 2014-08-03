昆山工厂爆炸事故 Factory Blast in China
2014年8月2日7时37分许，江苏省昆山市开发区中荣金属制品有限公司汽车轮毂抛光车间在生产过程中发生爆炸，当场造成44人死亡，200多人受伤。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
8月3日，昆山市政府召召开第二次新闻发布会，通报昆山“8·2”爆炸事故处置和伤员安置情况。 REUTERS/Aly Song
“8·2”昆山市中荣金属制品厂特别重大爆炸事故遇难人数上升至71人，近200名伤者正在接受救治。 REUTERS/Aly Song
经初步查明，事故原因为空气中浓度过高的粉尘遇明火爆炸。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
事故发生后，昆山市紧急启动应急救援机制，将伤者送往昆山各大医院，并将部分伤者转送到上海、南京、苏州、无锡、常州、南通等地进行救治。 REUTERS/Aly Song
昆山市已抽调1693人组成267个驻点工作站，开展各驻点地区的具体善后处理工作。 REUTERS/Aly Song
昆山中荣金属制品有限公司5名负责人已被公安机关控制，包括法人代表、及相关负责人，目前将接受进一步调查。 REUTERS/Aly Song
中国国家主席习近平要求江苏省和有关方面全力做好伤员救治，做好遇难者亲属的安抚工作；查明事故原因，追究责任人责任，汲取血的教训，强化安全生产责任制。 REUTERS/Aly Song
中国国务院总理李克强作出批示，要求全力组织力量对现场进行深入搜救，千方百计救治受伤人员，抓紧排查隐患，防止发生次生事故，强化安全生产措施，坚决遏制此类事故再度发生。 REUTERS/Stringer
国务委员王勇已率有关部门负责同志赴现场指导事故救援和应急处置工作。(事故现场外架设警戒线。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
江苏昆山中荣金属制品公司系一台资企业，经查事故中无台籍人员伤亡。这是台商赴大陆投资二十多年来最大的安全意外事故。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
昆山中荣金属制品有限公司是美国通用汽车的全球供货商中信戴卡的供货商，供应产品为电镀铝合金轮圈。(爆炸厂房。) REUTERS/Stringer
警察赶赴爆炸现场执勤。 REUTERS/Aly Song
市民在昆山市的一处献血站排队等待献血。 REUTERS/Stringer
8月2日晚，昆山市政府附近，市民为“8·2”爆炸事故中的伤亡者点蜡烛祈福。 REUTERS/Stringer
