2014年 10月 16日

秋影随行 Fall Colors 2014

9月23日，英国兰鲁斯特，一个茶室房屋外面长满爬山虎，在秋季时变成红色小屋。 REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

2014年 10月 16日
10月14日，保加利亚索菲亚，一名女子在公园里慢跑。REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2014年 10月 16日
10月12日，白俄罗斯明斯克，高尔基公园里的树叶变黄。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2014年 10月 16日
10月11日，法国巴黎，一名男子行走在圣马丁运河的桥上。 REUTERS/John Schults

2014年 10月 16日
10月14日，英国温斯特顿伯特，游客欣赏秋天美景。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 10月 16日
10月9日，瑞士东部小镇Wattwill，牛群在山上吃草。Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 10月 16日
10月7日，美国纽约，威洛韦莫克河里漂浮着一个落叶。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 10月 16日
10月14日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，彼得保罗要塞的人行道上铺满落叶。REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 10月 16日
10月1日，英国伦敦，一只松鼠卷起尾巴挡雨。REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 10月 16日
10月10日，加拿大卡尔加里，一名男子清扫汽车上的积雪。REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 10月 16日
10月4日，美国Accord，一名男子领着宠物犬穿过一条河流。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 10月 16日
10月11日，美国杰佛逊维，一名男子在湖中钓鱼 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 10月 16日
10月12日，白俄罗斯明斯克，人们在高尔基公园散步。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2014年 10月 16日
9月10日，加拿大卡尔加里，当地居民在雪景中玩耍。REUTERS/Todd Korol

2014年 10月 16日
9月30日，英国伦敦，游客在圣詹姆斯公园晒太阳。REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2014年 10月 16日
