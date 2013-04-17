“冒牌”名人 Famous Impersonators
主席再现。(摄于2013年4月16日，山西太原) REUTERS/Jon Woo
经典历史时刻。(摄于2008年12月21日，湖南长沙) REUTERS/Stringer
蒋公出巡。(摄于2010年8月28日，台北) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
甘地现身。(摄于2012年10月25日，印度新德里) REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
教皇保罗二世街头卖艺。(摄于2013年3月3日，意大利罗马) REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
百变“卓别林”。(摄于2012年4月16日，印度古吉拉特) REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
英女王驾临。(摄于2012年7月5日，英国英格兰) REUTERS/Chris Helgren
世纪婚礼。(摄于2011年4月1日，英国伦敦) REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
霸气哈里王子。(摄于2011年12月7日，英国伦敦)REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
奥巴马狂欢。(摄于2009年1月20日，印尼雅加达)REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
真假布什。(摄于2006年4月29日，美国华盛顿) REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
优雅默克尔。(摄于2005年7月19日，德国柏林) REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
约翰尼·德普。(摄于2012年5月12日，日本成田国际机场) REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
“杰克逊”再现辉煌。(摄于2009年10月24日，美国洛杉矶) REUTERS/Phil McCarten
春光乍泄。(摄于2009年4月23日，新加坡) REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
猫王“复活”。(摄于2009年1月17日，匈牙利布达佩斯) REUTERS/Karoly Arvai
帕瓦罗蒂帅气比拼。(摄于2007年9月6日，天津) REUTERS/Vincent Du
本·拉登行踪曝光。(摄于2001年12月8日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城)REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar
切·格瓦拉的汽车之旅。(摄于2013年1月3日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯) REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
超人归来。(摄于2011年10月12日，菲律宾马尼拉南部Calamba Laguna) REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
