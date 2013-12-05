路透年度图片(时尚类) Fashion of 2013
1月7日，在伦敦男装周上，身着2013年秋冬系列时装的模特与狗狗一起走秀。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
1月21日，法国巴黎，模特身穿由比利时设计师Raf Simons为法国名牌Dior设计的2013春夏高级时装。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
2月14日，纽约时装周上，模特们身穿由设计师马克·雅可布(Marc Jacobs)制作的2013秋冬时装。Lino Villaventura
2月15日，在参加完伦敦时装周后，概念艺术家Pandemonia在萨默塞特宫外等待出租车。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2月17日，伦敦时装周期间，模特在薇薇恩·韦斯特伍德之红牌(Vivienne Westwood Red Label)2013秋冬时装展开始前化妆。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2月20日，在西班牙马德里举办的梅赛德斯-奔驰时装周上，一名模特在后台化妆。REUTERS/Juan Medina
3月5日，巴黎时装周期间，模特展示Karl Lagerfeld为名牌香奈儿设计的2014女性秋冬成衣时装。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
3月8日，哥伦比亚巴兰基亚举办性感泳装秀，模特们在后台合影。REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
3月26日，中国北京，模特们在中国时装周VISCAP专场上走秀。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
9月11日，在纽约时装周期间，模特们展示来自于设计师J. Mendel的2014春夏系列作品。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
9月16日，伦敦时装周期间，模特Cara Delevingne在后台做发型。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
9月22日，米兰时装周上，模特们展示2014春夏时装。REUTERS/Max Rossi
9月27日，在巴黎时装周期间，模特身着由设计师Geraldo da Conceicao制作的2014Sonia Rykiel春夏女装成衣展的作品。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
9月28日，巴黎时装周，模特Karlie Kloss展示设计师Jean Paul Gaultier制作的2014春夏女装成衣。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
9月29日，巴黎时装周上，模特们展示出自于意大利设计师Riccardo Tisci为Givenchy品牌设计的作品。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
10月1日，巴黎时装周，模特展示法国设计师Jean-Charles Castelbajac的2014春夏女装成衣。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
10月2日，法国时装周上，模特在路易·威登(Louis Vuitton )的2014春夏女装成衣展上走秀。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
10月24日，在多米尼加共和国圣多明哥举办的多米尼加时装周上，模特们在后台做准备。REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
10月31日，在圣保罗时装周期间，模特们展示Lino Villaventura的2014冬季时装。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
11月13日，在2013年度维多利亚的秘密内衣秀上，模特们出场致谢。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
下一个
朝鲜“二号人物”张成泽落马 Kim Jong Un's uncle
(Reuters) - 韩国议员郑清来称，朝鲜最高领导人金正恩的姑父、被认为是朝鲜“第二号人物”的国防委员会副委员长张成泽据信已经被解职。
路透年度图片(娱乐类) Entertainment of 2013
(Reuters) - 路透公布2013年度娱乐类最佳图片，盘点娱乐圈年度盛事。
《速度与激情》男星保罗·沃克车祸身亡 Paul Walker
(Reuters) - 2013年11月30日，《速度与激情》(The Fast and theFurious)系列影片男主演保罗·沃克(Paul Walker)在南加州一起车祸中不幸身亡，年仅40岁。
大开眼界 Extreme - 10 Dec 2013
(Reuters) -路透摄影师带您挑战视觉极限。
精选图集
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.