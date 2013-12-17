路透年度图片(时尚类) Fashion of 2013
1月7日，在伦敦男装周上，一名男模携狗狗走秀。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
1月21日，法国巴黎，由比利时设计师拉夫·西蒙斯(Raf Simons)掌舵的Dior 2013春夏高级时装秀。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
2月14日，在纽约时装周上，马克·雅可布(Marc Jacobs)2013秋冬时装秀。REUTERS/Lino Villaventura
2月15日，在伦敦时装周上，概念艺术家Pandemonia在萨默塞特宫外等待出租车。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2月17日，在伦敦时装周上，模特在薇薇恩·韦斯特伍德之红牌(Vivienne Westwood Red Label)2013秋冬时装秀前造型。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2月20日，在西班牙马德里举办的梅赛德斯-奔驰时装周上，一名模特在后台造型。REUTERS/Juan Medina
3月5日，在巴黎时装周上，“老佛爷”卡尔·拉格菲尔德(Karl Lagerfeld)打造Chanel 2014秋冬成衣时装。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
3月8日，哥伦比亚巴兰基亚举办性感泳装秀，模特们在后台合影。REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
3月26日，在中国时装周上，模特亮相VISCAP秀场。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
9月11日，在纽约时装周上，模特为设计师J. Mendel 2014春夏系列作品走秀。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
9月16日，在伦敦时装周上，英国超模卡拉·迪瓦伊(Cara Delevingne)在造型时小憩。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
9月22日，在米兰时装周上，模特们亮相D&G 2014春夏时装秀。REUTERS/Max Rossi
9月27日，在巴黎时装周上，由设计师Geraldo da Conceicao操刀的索尼亚·里基尔(Sonia Rykiel)2014春夏女装。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
9月28日，在巴黎时装周上，超模卡莉·克劳斯(Karlie Kloss)展示高堤耶(Jean Paul Gaultier)2014春夏时装。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
9月29日，在巴黎时装周上，纪梵希(Givenchy)设计总监里卡多·提西(Riccardo Tisci)将秀场变成“车祸现场”。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
10月1日，在巴黎时装周上，模特展示法国设计师Jean-Charles Castelbajac的2014春夏女装。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
10月2日，在巴黎时装周上，路易·威登(Louis Vuitton)2014春夏女装秀。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
10月24日，在圣多明哥举行的多米尼加时装周上，模特们在后台换衣。REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
10月31日，在圣保罗时装周上，两名模特在Lino Villaventura 2014冬季时装秀上亲吻。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
11月13日，在2013年度维多利亚的秘密(Victoria's Secret)品牌内衣秀上，天使超模们返场致谢。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
