路透年度图片-时尚类
6月2日，美国纽约，流行歌手蕾哈娜抵达美国时装设计师协会大奖颁奖礼。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
1月14日，在柏林时装周上，模特展示设计师Augustin Teboul2014年秋冬服装。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
9月26日，在巴黎时装周上，模特展示品牌三宅一生设计师宫前义之(Yoshiyuki Miyamae)2015年春夏新品女装。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
3月4日，香奈儿品牌设计师卡尔·拉格菲尔德在巴黎时装周上将秀场变身为超市。REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
9月24日，在巴黎时装周上，模特展示比利时设计师德赖斯·范诺顿(Dries Van Noten)2015年春夏新品女装。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
9月21日，在米兰时装周上，模特展示杜嘉班纳(Dolce &Gabbana)2015年春夏新品服装。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
7月9日，在让-保罗·高提耶2014秋冬巴黎高级定制时装发布会上，一名模特走秀时不慎跌倒。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
2月7日，在纽约时装周上，模特准备展示品牌Nonoo2014年秋冬服装。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
1月16日，在柏林时装周上，一名模特展示德国品牌Laurel作品。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
2月16日，梅赛德斯-奔驰时装周在西班牙马德里举行，一名模特头戴假发在后台候场。 REUTERS/Andrea Comas
2月12日，在纽约时装周上，一名模特展示The Blonds品牌服装。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
7月8日，香奈儿2014秋冬高级定制系列在巴黎大皇宫发布，模特展示品牌设计师卡尔·拉格菲尔德的服装。REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
1月6日，在纽约时装周上，模特展示塔达希(Tadashi Shoji)品牌服装。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
10月31日，在中国国际时装周上，模特在设计师胡社光发布会开始前合影。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2月7日，在纽约时装周上，模特在后台等待上场展示卡门·马克·瓦尔沃(Carmen Marc Valvo)2014秋冬服装。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
下一个
香港占中“终极清场”
香港警方周四对中环至金钟一带占领区及其余范围执行全面清场，这场长达75天的街道占领运动终接近尾声。
路透年度图片-太空类
路透公布2013年度太空类最佳图片，展现太空领域的奇幻绚丽。
“埃博拉斗士”当选《时代》年度人物
美国《时代》杂志将“2014年度人物”称号授予抗击埃博拉的医务工作者，其他候选人还包括普京、库克和马云等。
阿富汗版“李小龙”
一名长相酷似已故功夫影星李小龙的阿富汗青年，近期将模仿照上传网络，引发粉丝热捧。
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.