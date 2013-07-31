实拍朝鲜铿锵女兵 Female North Korean Soldiers
2013年4月11日，朝鲜新义州，女兵在鸭绿江边巡逻。REUTERS/Jacky Chen
7月8日，一名女兵撑伞在鸭绿江边站岗。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
6月25日，鸭绿江边，一名女兵持枪站岗。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
7月27日，平壤，女兵列队参加庆祝朝鲜战争停战60周年的阅兵式。REUTERS/Jason Lee
7月27日，平壤，军乐团员等待参加“祖国解放战争胜利纪念馆”揭幕仪式。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
7月27日，在“祖国解放战争胜利纪念馆”揭幕仪式上，女兵向已故领导人金日成的肖像敬礼。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月25日，朝鲜领导人金正恩赴东部视察，参加登陆与反登陆演习的女兵激动落泪。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社2012年8月7日提供的照片显示，金正恩视察朝鲜人民军第552部队分队时，在军人宿舍与士兵们交谈。 REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社2012年8月7日提供的照片显示，在金正恩视察朝鲜人民军第552部队分队时，艺术小组为金正恩表演。REUTERS/KCNA
朝中社2012年8月24日发布的照片显示，金正恩视察朝鲜人民军第4302部队所属“柿子树连”，女兵们簇拥在测激动落泪。REUTERS/KCNA
2012年12月13日，纪念已故领导人金正日的表演现场。 REUTERS/KCNA
2012年4月14日，女兵们奔跑着前去参加活动。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2012年7月18日，女兵在平壤的一个广场上载歌载舞。 REUTERS/KCNA
2012年4月15日，纪念金日成诞辰100周年的阅兵式。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2012年4月15日，在纪念金日成诞辰100周年的阅兵结束后，士兵站在已故领导人金日成与金正日的肖像画附近。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2011年9月9日，女兵在阅兵式上挥手。 REUTERS/KCNA
2011年12月27日，士兵在锦绣山纪念宫悼念逝世的金正日。 REUTERS/KCNA
2010年10月10日，在庆祝劳动党成立65周年阅兵式上，女兵方阵吸引眼球。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
2010年10月10日，女兵们在等待阅兵式开始期间闲谈。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
2010年4月5日，新义州，两名士兵在鸭绿江边站岗期间玩闹。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
2010年11月27日，一名士兵冬日里在鸭绿江边站岗。 REUTERS/Stringer
2010年4月3日，新义州，警戒女兵。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
2009年5月31日，在鸭绿江边警戒的女兵。REUTERS/Jason Lee
2010年7月27日，女兵们向鸭绿江上的中国旅游船挥手。 REUTERS/Jacky Chen
2009年5月28日，新义州，面貌清秀的女兵们。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
朝中社2009年2月7日发布的照片显示，士兵鼓掌欢迎时任领导人金正日前来视察。 REUTERS/KCNA
2008年9月9日，朝鲜建国60周年大阅兵上的铿锵女兵。 REUTERS/Kyodo
