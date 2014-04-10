版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 10日 星期四 16:07 BJT

彩之田 Fields of flowers

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, the Netherlands, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 10日 星期四
Visitors take photos of tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 10日 星期四
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 10日 星期四
A tulip field is pictured at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 10日 星期四
Aerial view of fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 10日 星期四
A visitor sits among tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 10日 星期四
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 10日 星期四
A gardener works on a tulip bed at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 10日 星期四
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 10日 星期四
A tourist takes pictures of tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 10日 星期四
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 10日 星期四
A visitor sits next to tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 4月 10日 星期四
