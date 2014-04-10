彩之田 Fields of flowers
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, the Netherlands
Visitors take photos of tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A tulip field is pictured at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A visitor sits among tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A gardener works on a tulip bed at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A tourist takes pictures of tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A visitor sits next to tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
印象迪拜 Dubai
(Reuters) - 阿联酋港口城市——迪拜，素有“沙漠中的天堂”美誉。
24小时时事新闻(4月11日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
澳门房价畸高 当地人被迫移居他乡 Macau
(Reuters) - 澳门博彩业发展推升房价，澳门一套普通公寓售价动辄超过50万美元，成为全球房价最高的地区之一，排名超过了香港。
巴黎动物园时隔五年重新开放 New Paris Zoo
(Reuters) - 法国巴黎万塞讷动物园于2008年11月关门整修，园内130种动物转移到新家居住。如今修葺一新的巴黎万塞讷动物园重新开门迎客。
