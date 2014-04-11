航拍五彩郁金香“地毯” Fields of flowers
荷兰郁金香迎来一年中最旺盛的时节，俯瞰鲜花种植基地宛如一片彩色地毯。(2014年4月9日，荷兰利瑟。) REUTERS/Yves Herman
从空中俯瞰库肯霍夫公园，成片的郁金香花田如同一幅巨大的彩色地毯。REUTERS/Yves Herman
库肯霍夫公园内郁金香的品种、数量、质量以及布置手法堪称世界之最。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
公园内种植着近700万株球茎花，由约30位园丁培育管理。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
五彩田地。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
游客拍摄郁金香。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
绿意盎然。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
徜徉花海。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
宛如画作。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
一名工人修剪花枝。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
五彩斑斓。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
郁金香海洋。 REUTERS/Yves Herman
