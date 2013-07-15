救火进行时 Fighting Fire
2012年12月6日，重庆，消防员参加消防演习。 REUTERS/Stringer
2007年10月24日，美国加州兰宁斯普林斯，消防员在扑灭山火过程中爬下山坡。 REUTERS/Max Whittaker
2011年5月12日，多米尼加圣多明各，一名消防员在塑料厂救火时站在消防车顶上。REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
2010年8月10日，俄罗斯莫斯科东南部Ryazan地区，一架直升机运载着水，以用于扑灭森林大火。 REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
2009年8月31日，美国加州艾顿，一架消防飞机Supertanker洒下阻燃剂。 REUTERS/Gene Blevins
2010年7月17日，辽宁大连，消防员聚集在输油管道爆炸现场。大连新港附近中石油的一条输油管道发生爆炸起火，造成附近海面发生污染。 REUTERS/China Daily
2012年8月30日，西班牙马拉加附近Coin，消防员在森林大火现场灭火。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca
2011年12月9日，印度加尔各答，一名消防员在医院着火后疏散病人。印度东部城市加尔各答一家医院发生火灾，造成数十人死亡。 REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
2007年10月21日，美国加州马里布，一名工人喷洒阻燃泡沫，以期遏制山火。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten
2007年10月22日，美国圣迭戈，一名消防员站在消防车上喷洒水柱，试图阻止房屋因山火而燃烧。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
2011年2月7日，美国纽约，一名消防员在一栋建筑顶部灭火。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2013年4月26日，俄罗斯莫斯科北部拉缅斯基村，一名消防员在着火的精神病院喷水。 REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
2007年10月24日，美国加州兰宁斯普林斯，一名消防员在消灭山火过程中用手帕遮住面部以阻挡烟雾。 REUTERS/Max Whittaker
2011年2月25日，巴基斯坦白沙瓦，一名消防员在起火的油罐车附近打手势。 REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
2012年7月19日，希腊雅典，一名消防员在因森林大火而燃烧的房屋内灭火。 REUTERS/John Kolesidis
2012年5月29日，卡塔尔多哈，一名消防员躺在一个起火的购物商场内休息。 REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
2009年4月29日，比利时让布，消防员参加北约针对化学、生物、放射性和核武器的演练。REUTERS/Thierry Roge
2012年2月18日，洪都拉斯特古西加尔巴，一名消防员在一处火灾现场。REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
