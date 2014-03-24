马航失联客机仍不知所踪 搜寻继续 Flight MH370
2014年3月21日，北京丽都酒店，马航失联乘客家属等待马来西亚政府及军方通报马航MH370失联航班的新闻。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
马来西亚航空原定飞往北京的MH370航班3月8日凌晨失去联系，目前仍下落不明，失联乘客家属在焦急等待。(摄于3月20日) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月20日，一名家属在饭店焦急等待。目前多国出动飞机和舰船开展搜救，相关调查亦在进行中。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名家属难掩悲伤。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名家属沉默的听着电视新闻报道。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
两名家属相互安慰。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月18日，家属倾听马来西亚航空公司的发布会。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月17日，北京，家属在丽都饭店等待会见马航公司代表。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
家属在与马航公司代表会面时举手表决。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月16日，北京，家属在与马航公司代表会面结束后留在现场。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月16日，北京，一名家属怀抱孩子。REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月20日，马来西亚吉隆坡国际机场，马来西亚交通部长Hishammuddin Hussein举行新闻发布会，向记者表示各国持续在马航失联客机最有可能飞往的南北两条“走廊”进行搜寻。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolmore
3月19日，马来西亚吉隆坡附近，一名家属失声痛哭。REUTERS/Edgar Su
3月20日，北京，饭店工作人员吹灭为马航失联乘客祈福的烛光。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一家酒店内马航MH370失联乘客家属留言板。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名马航工作人员在留言板上书写祈祷语。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一名家属书写祈祷语。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
饭店家属区的马航失联航班祈福墙。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
家属在留言板上写下对失联亲人的思念。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月19日，马来西亚吉隆坡国际机场，一件关于马航失联客机MH370的艺术作品。REUTERS/Edgar Su
