走进世外桃源：秘鲁漂浮村落 Floating Village
秘鲁乌鲁斯人在的的喀喀湖用芦苇编织了一种人工岛，并在岛上自由自在的生活。(摄于11月5日) REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
乌鲁斯人居住在用苇草扎的住屋，以捕鱼为生。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
一名男子带着孩子站在一个塔上。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
一个女孩站在房屋前玩耍。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
当地土著人重现印加帝国守护神因蒂的子女曼科·卡帕克及玛玛·奥克略(Mama Ocllo)的传奇故事。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
一名土著人在重现神话故事时手拿金色圣物。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
乌鲁斯人的主要交通工具也是一种用香蒲草捆扎起来名叫“淘淘拉”的小船。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
一名土著男子在重现神话故事前装扮“淘淘拉”小船。REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
一名女子布置“淘淘拉”小船。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
“淘淘拉”小船。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
土著人乘坐“淘淘拉”和小船。REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
当地人将小船停靠在岸边。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
一名男子在湖中划着小船。 REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
