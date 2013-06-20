洪水中的印度 Flooding in India 2013
受暴雨影响，印度北部发生洪水和山体滑坡，造成上百人死亡。(摄于2013年6月19日，新德里) REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
今年印度北部的雨季早于往年，且雨量大，引发恒河及多条支流泛滥。(摄于6月17日，北阿坎德邦瑞诗凯诗)REUTERS/Stringer
6月19日，新德里，车辆淹没在泛滥的亚穆纳河中。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月19日，新德里，一只老鼠蹲在木棍上。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
6月19日，新德里，一名居民搬运物品。REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
6月19日，新德里，居民行走在洪水淹没的街道上。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
6月19日，新德里，一名男子打开房屋门。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
6月19日，新德里，居民搬运物品。REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
6月18日，新德里，一名男子在泛滥的亚穆纳河中游泳。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
6月18日，新德里，居民打捞亚穆纳河中漂浮的西瓜。REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
6月18日，新德里，一个孩子站在房屋门口。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
6月18日，新德里，一名男子划着小船打捞河中漂浮的西瓜。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
6月18日，新德里，一只乌鸦站在河中漂浮的木堆上。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
6月17日，哈里亚纳邦雅姆纳纳加尔，印度士兵搜救被困的灾民。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月16日，孟买，一名男子雨中推车行走。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
