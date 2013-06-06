版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 6日 星期四 10:31 BJT

水漫欧洲 Floods ravage central Europe

欧洲中部连日来遭暴雨袭击，多条河流部分流域水位上涨至历史最高水位，一些国家和地区已经开始疏散群众。(摄于6月5日，德国代根多夫) REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
德国、捷克、奥地利等国受灾严重，数百条道路中断，多条铁路线停止运营。(6月5日，德国代根多夫，卡车停在淹没的公路上。) REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
6月5日，德国代根多夫，遭洪水淹没的房屋。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
德国代根多夫附近的一条公路。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
德国代根多夫附近，房屋遭洪水淹没。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
6月4日，三河汇流的德国帕绍。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
德国东部小镇Wehlen，两名男子划船行驶在遭洪水淹没的广场上。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
德国东部小镇皮尔纳。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
6月5日，捷克Litomerice附近，一个女孩牵着爱犬注视着遭洪水淹没的房屋。 REUTERS/Petr Josek

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
捷克Litomerice附近。 REUTERS/Petr Josek

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
6月4日，捷克Litomerice附近，一名女子骑马经过洪水淹没的街道。 REUTERS/Petr Josek

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
Libotenice，被淹没的一座教堂。 REUTERS/Petr Josek

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
Kralupy nad Vltavou俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Petr Josek

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
捷克梅尔尼克(Melnik)，消防员在淹没地区排水。 REUTERS/Petr Josek

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
捷克布拉格北部小村Zalezlice，消防员行走在淹没的街道上。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
捷克布拉格北部小村Zalezlice，一只鸭子站在遭淹没的长椅上。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
6月3日，布拉格淹没场景。REUTERS/David W Cerny

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
6月2日，捷克布拉格，该国精神领袖Sri Chinmoy的雕像被伏尔塔瓦河不断上涨的河水淹没了一半。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
6月1日，捷克布拉格，人们撑伞行走在上涨的伏尔塔瓦河岸。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
6月5日，奥地利边境小镇Schaerding，一个路灯里灌满积水。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
6月4日，奥地利维也纳西部小村Sarling，房屋遭洪水淹没。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
维也纳西部小村Sarling，紧急服务人员划船驶过小桥。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
维也纳北部克洛斯特新堡的淹没场景。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

2013年 6月 6日 星期四
