水漫欧洲 Floods ravage central Europe
欧洲中部连日来遭暴雨袭击，多条河流部分流域水位上涨至历史最高水位，一些国家和地区已经开始疏散群众。(摄于6月5日，德国代根多夫) REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
德国、捷克、奥地利等国受灾严重，数百条道路中断，多条铁路线停止运营。(6月5日，德国代根多夫，卡车停在淹没的公路上。) REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
6月5日，德国代根多夫，遭洪水淹没的房屋。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
德国代根多夫附近的一条公路。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
德国代根多夫附近，房屋遭洪水淹没。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
6月4日，三河汇流的德国帕绍。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
德国东部小镇Wehlen，两名男子划船行驶在遭洪水淹没的广场上。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
德国东部小镇皮尔纳。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
6月5日，捷克Litomerice附近，一个女孩牵着爱犬注视着遭洪水淹没的房屋。 REUTERS/Petr Josek
捷克Litomerice附近。 REUTERS/Petr Josek
6月4日，捷克Litomerice附近，一名女子骑马经过洪水淹没的街道。 REUTERS/Petr Josek
Libotenice，被淹没的一座教堂。 REUTERS/Petr Josek
Kralupy nad Vltavou俯瞰图。 REUTERS/Petr Josek
捷克梅尔尼克(Melnik)，消防员在淹没地区排水。 REUTERS/Petr Josek
捷克布拉格北部小村Zalezlice，消防员行走在淹没的街道上。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
捷克布拉格北部小村Zalezlice，一只鸭子站在遭淹没的长椅上。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
6月3日，布拉格淹没场景。REUTERS/David W Cerny
6月2日，捷克布拉格，该国精神领袖Sri Chinmoy的雕像被伏尔塔瓦河不断上涨的河水淹没了一半。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
6月1日，捷克布拉格，人们撑伞行走在上涨的伏尔塔瓦河岸。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
6月5日，奥地利边境小镇Schaerding，一个路灯里灌满积水。REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
6月4日，奥地利维也纳西部小村Sarling，房屋遭洪水淹没。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
维也纳西部小村Sarling，紧急服务人员划船驶过小桥。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
维也纳北部克洛斯特新堡的淹没场景。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
24小时时事新闻(6月6日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
动荡土耳其 Turkish protests escalate
(Reuters) - 土耳其5月底爆发示威活动，阻止伊斯坦布尔塔克西姆广场的改造计划，后来示威演变成大规模抗议活动并蔓延至多个城市，动荡局势引发国际社会担忧。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(10)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
中国劳工生存现状 Working Conditions in China
(Reuters) -
