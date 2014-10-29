互联网大佬领跑中国富豪榜 Forbes China Rich List 2014
10月28日，2014年度福布斯中国富豪榜宣布，中国互联网企业家成为今年榜单上的焦点，前三甲分别是阿里巴巴董事长马云、百度首席执行官李彦宏及腾讯董事会主席马化腾。(2014年10月24日，马云在美国南加州拉古娜海滩市出席more
阿里巴巴的上市使得马云今年首次摘得中国首富桂冠，其净资产也从去年的71亿美元升至今年的195亿美元。(2014年9月19日，马云在纽交所迎接阿里巴巴上市。 ) REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
福布斯的富豪榜来自富豪家族及个人、证券交易所、分析师、非公开数据库和其他来源的持股情况及财务信息，净资产数据根据10月10日收盘价及汇率计算得出。非上市公司的财富则是根据财务比率及与相似上市公司进行比较而得出。(2014more
另一份知名中国富豪榜--胡润百富榜上月宣布，马云成为今年两个榜单的双料中国首富。(2013年4月21日，马云在云南昆明出席2013中国绿公司年会。) REUTERS/Wong Campion
百度股票今年屡创新高，使得李彦宏的净资产从去年的111亿美元增至今年的147亿美元。(2014年1月13日，李彦宏在香港出席亚洲金融论坛。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
福布斯称，财富超过10亿美元的中国富豪今年出现大幅增长，从2013年的168人 增至今年的242人。(2012年9月3日，李彦宏在北京出席百度技术创新大会。) REUTERS/David Gray
2011年6月11日，盖茨基金会和北京百度公益基金会签署策略同盟协议，李彦宏与微软创始人比尔•盖茨联手拒绝“被吸烟”。REUTERS/David Gray
腾讯董事会主席马化腾的财富从2013年的102亿美元增至今年的144亿美元，排名也从去年的第五升至第三。(2014年5月14日，马化腾在香港出席公司年会。)REUTERS/Bobby Yip
借助网络游戏创造的丰厚利润，马化腾将腾讯公司打造成了一家科技巨头，进而又通过即时消息等各种免费服务来推广其游戏。腾讯的即时通信服务微信吸引了近4.4亿用户。(2011年6月9日，马化腾在深圳接受路透记者采访。) REUTmore
2014年8月29日，万达集团董事长王健林(中)、腾讯董事会主席马化腾、百度首席执行官李彦宏在深圳宣布成立新合资公司，计划投资200亿元打造全球最大的O2O“电服平台”。 REUTERS/Alex Lee
